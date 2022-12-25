My wife will tell you I’m annoyingly noncommittal regarding Christmas gifts. I learned some time ago I have everything I need, and even my wants list is pretty sparse. I tell her I’m truly not trying to be difficult. The things I want can’t be bought.

I spent a great deal of time this week looking at 2023, trying to anticipate what challenges will head my way and what opportunities they’ll bring. But it’s now time to take a break and recall the things that keep me going.