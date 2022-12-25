My wife will tell you I’m annoyingly noncommittal regarding Christmas gifts. I learned some time ago I have everything I need, and even my wants list is pretty sparse. I tell her I’m truly not trying to be difficult. The things I want can’t be bought.
I spent a great deal of time this week looking at 2023, trying to anticipate what challenges will head my way and what opportunities they’ll bring. But it’s now time to take a break and recall the things that keep me going.
I’ll cherish the smiles and hugs from the kids and grandkids who will be able to visit. Only one segment of the family won’t be physically present, but I’ll celebrate the fact that all of them are healthy, happy and good human beings.
I’ll celebrate the passing of last week’s bitter cold, appreciating the fact that I have a home that’s warm and safe. Too many others were required to be out and about in that brutal wind with chill factors far below freezing. If you were one of those people, God bless you and your efforts to help take care of the rest of us.
More and more of my friends and families faced health challenges this year. But each and every one fought back, making use of medical professionals who are often overwhelmed, but still find a way to take care of those in need. I can’t imagine carrying that kind of burden, and I honor their dedication.
I’m fortunate to work with and for some of the most talented, caring and compassionate individuals of my career. I’m constantly amazed that, when something goes haywire, whoever is closest just jumps in to try and address the situation. No one worries that it’s not their job. And often, I don’t even know about the problem until it’s been addressed. If you’ve managed any kind of an operation in your life, you recognize how special that is. So I’ll spend part of the Christmas holiday reveling in what I get to do for a living, and the people I get to do it with.
I’ll toast each and every one of you who hold this newspaper as part of your daily routine. It’s no secret that our business, like many others, is doing all it can to navigate decisively inconsistent waters. Other business people I talk to feel the same way. So, on behalf of this newspaper, and the businesses that help support it, thank you for reading. Thank you for subscribing.
You see, I know I’m blessed beyond measure. So, my Christmas wish will be for each of you to get what you wish for. To each of you, here’s to warmth, health and happiness in this season and in the New Year.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.