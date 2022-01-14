When I was 6 years old, I got kissed.
I can remember being out in the yard with my father. It was a dirt yard and we were under a row of Chinese elm trees. Daddy was working at a makeshift workbench on one of those big wooden wall telephones he’d taken out of someone’s kitchen to fix.
He was probably tinkering and whistling contentedly through his teeth, keeping an eye on me making mudpies or some other 6-year-old girl pursuit.
A man and his two little boys drove up. I don’t know if he had business to discuss or just stopped to visit. Possibly when he saw Daddy out in the yard, he remembered he owed his phone bill and stopped to pay a few dollars.
While the two men were talking, the boys joined me to throw rocks at a fence post, dig holes in the dirt with a stick or some similar unisex entertainment.
When their father said, “C’mon boys, let’s go,” they dutifully headed for their car. Then, suddenly, the oldest one, also about 6 I’d guess, darted back and gave me a quick kiss.
Surprised and disgusted, I wiped off my face with my dirty hand. As soon as they left, Daddy broke into a great roar of laughter and began teasing me about the little boy.
He went into the house to tell my mother, adding with another great laugh: “I hope she doesn’t catch the pink eye. That kid had the pink eye.”
Well, I did catch the pink eye. You don’t hear much about kids getting pink-eye any more — but back then, it was common. Your eyes, or sometimes just one eye, would turn red, swell up and hurt a lot. The dictionary defines it as an acute conjunctivitis characterized by inflamed eyelids and eyeballs.
But did my dad even think about getting mad, getting even or suing? Of course not. Six-year-olds got pink eye. Six-year-olds impulsively kiss each other. He never put it in words but I’m sure he just thought it was part of growing up — like stickers in your bare feet and red ant stings.
I never liked that boy after that but as long as my Daddy lived — and he lived 84 years — I could count on him asking me at least once a year: “Say, remember when that little Heckart boy kissed you and gave you the pink eye?” And he would laugh as hard as he did the first time.
Well, of course I remembered because he kept reminding me. I didn’t remember what the little boy looked like or his first name but I remembered the kiss and getting the pink eye. The Big Kiss incident probably never crossed the little boy’s mind again.
So what I am wondering now, was this sexual harrassment?
Six-year-old boys are ornery, curious, impulsive and, according to a book on child behavior I raised my own three boys on, “delightful in their vigor, energy and readiness for anything new.”
How I see it now is that this little boy ran back to kiss this little girl because he thought she was nice and he had had a good time playing together.
But I did get the pink eye.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.