We can feel it in the air! Spring is near and with the few sunshine filled days we have seen, I am absolutely ready for it as I know you are as well. This month, we were able to enjoy the much needed Spring Break before the activities truly kick into high gear.
For many, it was the last hoorah to take a trip or relax with a staycation, prepare garden beds for a delicious harvest of fruits and vegetables, or finish that good book started in the winter. I was able to spend time with four of my five grandkids and take a short drive up to the City to watch our Ag students in action during the Oklahoma Youth Expo. Now that we are back, there is so much to look forward to in the fourth nine weeks of our school year.
Students and staff continue preparations for State testing that will take place in April. Just a reminder to our families to take a look at the testing calendar online so you know when your student is scheduled for those exams.
Spring events are full speed ahead. Our student-athletes have competed in several games, academic meets are taking place, high school seniors have begun working on every detail for their senior prom, and district staff continue the work on our end-of-the-year celebrations to include graduation.
A friendly reminder to our families with incoming pre-k students. Enrollment will open soon for next year. Be sure to keep an eye out for the information on our LPS website or social media platforms. Each elementary site also will share the information.
As we continue to press on full steam ahead this school year, I want to share my excitement for the accomplishments made thus far this year. We have worked really hard on ensuring our students have opportunities for success and not roadblocks.
One shining example of this was recently seen by our Lawton High Aviation students. During Spring Break, five students were able to take to the sky to complete their first “Discovery Flights.” This allowed them to record the flight hours with the instructor in their FAA logbooks as part of their 40 hours of flight time needed to become a certified private pilot. Who would have thought just a few years ago LPS would have been able to have a hand in providing an aviation class for high school students?
Another example can be seen with the Entrepreneurs Expo that our fourth and fifth elementary Gifted and Talented students participated in this past week. They were tasked with creating a business and all the components needed to run one. After months of preparation and planning, their business idea came to fruition as part of the Expo. Families and staff were given the opportunity to “purchase” items or services from the student-owned businesses to continue the learning process of actually running one.
I truly could go on with more, but space is limited. I will share this tidbit with you to look out for. If you have not checked this month’s issue of the LPS Monthly ReView, you are missing out on the great things our students and staff are accomplishing. For all things LPS, the ReView is a great publication to get the latest happenings. Be on the lookout for the physical copy of this monthly magazine as well as the digital version which can be found on our www.lawtonps.org website.
We have sprung forward with a renewed sense of self and the exciting things to come for our students! A huge “Thank You” to all of our amazing educators, students, and families that make LPS the best place to be. There’s still so much more to come.
Kevin Hime is superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.