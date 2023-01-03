As we begin 2023, we should take a few moments to reflect on the last 12 months, particularly since they were far better than most of us would have predicted a year ago.

If that statement seems outlandish, remember that we all have an instinctive cognitive bias for bad news. Being constantly alert to threats in order to stay alive is one of the evolutionary traits our species developed to ensure we survive. For much of our history that meant hyper-vigilance with regard to predators, shelter, warmth and access to food. In the modern world it manifests itself in our proclivity for seeking out bad news more often than good.