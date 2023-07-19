It’s that time again, time to start preparing for the start of a new school year. As much as I miss having a child in school, I am grateful that our summer and fun activities can continue for a few more weeks. Even though this is the second school year I have not had a child in school, and as much as I love the carefree nature of summer, I have to be honest, I do miss the rush of buying school supplies, the anticipation of new friends, and the excitement of meet the teacher.

As you start to think about school, here are 10 tips that always helped us start the year off on the right foot.