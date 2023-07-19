It’s that time again, time to start preparing for the start of a new school year. As much as I miss having a child in school, I am grateful that our summer and fun activities can continue for a few more weeks. Even though this is the second school year I have not had a child in school, and as much as I love the carefree nature of summer, I have to be honest, I do miss the rush of buying school supplies, the anticipation of new friends, and the excitement of meet the teacher.
As you start to think about school, here are 10 tips that always helped us start the year off on the right foot.
1. Establish Routines: Set up regular routines for wake-up times, meals, homework, and bedtime. Consistent schedules help children adjust and thrive academically and emotionally. They also reduce morning chaos.
2. Create a Dedicated Study Space: Designate a quiet and organized space for studying and completing homework. Ensure it is free from distractions, well-equipped with necessary supplies, and conducive to concentration. My secret tip, make sure to have a good supply of candy and stickers in this area.
3. Get Organized: Invest in a well-structured planner or digital calendar to keep track of assignments, exams, and extracurricular activities. Encourage your child to use it effectively and to plan ahead.
4. Set Realistic Goals: Together with your child, establish realistic academic and personal goals for the school year. Break them down into manageable steps, and celebrate achievements along the way. B and I loved celebrating her victories, we still celebrate her victories. And the goal setting was a fun way to watch personal growth.
5. Support Healthy Habits: Promote healthy habits by encouraging regular exercise, nutritious meals, and a consistent sleep routine. Well-rested and physically active students perform better academically. This one got harder as B got older. We definitely tried to have a healthy routine, but when the stress of life and school got to be too much, we learned to be flexible.
6. Foster Open Communication: Establish open lines of communication with your child’s teachers. Attend back-to-school events, parent-teacher conferences, and stay connected through email or classroom apps to stay informed about their progress.
7. Encourage Time Management Skills: Teach your child effective time management techniques, such as creating a schedule, prioritizing tasks, and breaking larger projects into smaller, manageable parts. I always found modeling time management to be the most effective way to teach it.
8. Promote a Growth Mindset: Encourage a growth mindset in your child, emphasizing the power of perseverance, effort, and the ability to learn from mistakes. Foster resilience and a positive attitude towards challenges. Over the years, I found allowing B to see me struggle, but stick with a goal truly helped her develop a growth mindset.
9. For high school students, help them prepare for the academic rigor by reviewing study techniques, time management, and goal setting. Encourage exploration of college and career paths through internships, volunteering, or informational interviews. But at the same time, don’t forget to balance this with fun.
10. Encourage Extracurricular Involvement: Urge your child to participate in extracurricular activities aligned with their interests. These experiences help develop leadership skills, build social connections, and enhance overall school experience. Some years B found extracurricular activities, and some years she didn’t. I always made sure she had the opportunity to try a variety.
The start of a new school year can be both exciting and overwhelming. Here’s to an upcoming school year filled with growth, learning, and achievements for both parents and students alike.
Sara Orellana lives in Oklahoma City and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.