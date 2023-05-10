I have spent a lot of time thinking about my health this year. My goal for 2023 is to improve my health and create routines to empower me to maintain great health throughout life. This train of thought has led me to think about maintaining motivation.

When we first set a goal, or choose something to work towards, we are motivated, we want to do our best. But slowly, as we keep moving forward, maybe we aren’t seeing progress, we can lose motivation. Truthfully, it’s really hard for me to maintain motivation when I am not seeing any results. Like when I amp up my workout routine. The first week is fun, I am excited to try a new workout and push myself. But by week three, I am tired, sore, cranky, and my jeans aren’t fitting any better. It’s in these moments that I truly need to dig deep and find motivation.

