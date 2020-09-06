We are officially three weeks into the school year. It has been warming to the soul to hear the sounds that fill our buildings once again. Children are laughing with their peers, students are engaging with their teachers, the yummy smell from the cafeteria stops us in our tracks, and yes, masks have become part of the normal school attire.
We know this year looks a lot different from years past. Coming back to school, whether traditionally or virtually, has been something students have looked forward to more than ever before. I know there was uncertainty for what the fall semester would look like this year, but I am very proud of the dedication and countless hours put in by our staff and teachers. We are building the structure for the future, not just a single school year.
Our district has taken action to move forward for the betterment of our students and community. Recently at the Oklahoma State Department of Education Board meeting, Lawton Public Schools was recognized for its exemplary work with the virtual night option for students and families. This recognition is due to the leadership and educators who stepped up to the challenge to provide a service that no other district in the state is doing.
We have over 5,000 students across the district who have taken the option to go virtually and 8,000 plus students that have filled our hallways and classrooms. That doesn’t mean that we have not hit a few bumps along this journey, but I have to take this time to thank and show appreciation to our dedicated staff from the bus drivers, cooks, and custodians to the secretaries, teachers, administrators and families of Lawton Public Schools. You have made the start of the school year successful for our students.
As much as our educators have wanted to be back in the classroom, our students have longed for the same thing. I want to thank our students for all that they have done to ensure that our staff and their peers remain as safe as possible by following the protocols laid out to stop the spread of COVID-19. We know this is not easy for you either, but because of your efforts we are able to do our part to make your educational time and experience with Lawton Public Schools the best it can be.
In this ever-changing environment, I want our staff, students and families to know that I am dedicated to making Lawton Public Schools the best district we can be. We will continue to build this plane while we fly it and celebrate our students and staff. I am thankful for your commitment and support to our district.
I also want to take this opportunity to remind everyone that has not already done so to please fill out the 2020 Census survey. It will only take five minutes of your day to make an impact that will affect us for the next 10 years. Let’s not go undercounted or underfunded. The data will ensure that our community and our students will have the resources they need.
Continue to share your questions with our staff, and I’d love to hear any celebrations or special shout-outs for our staff. Remember, our goal is to keep the school day as normal as we possibly can with flexibility and safety as the priority. I continue to be amazed with the community support and thankful for the trust placed in me and our district to care for their students. I promise every day we will get better and be better than we were the day before. This year, we cannot get through it alone. We must make a conscientious effort to support each other and keep our lines of communication open. We can do this Lawton! We are LPS!
Kevin Hime is superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.