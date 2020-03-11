We are one day away from Spring Break and eight days away from the first official day of Spring. I cannot wait! The few cold days we had, the continuously blowing cold wind and dreary days need to move on. My deep desire for the sun, warmer days and the ability to be outside all day is making my soul restless. My spirit is ready for change, positive change.
The need for change can be felt all around our community, people in every corner are eager for growth, development and something new. While these feelings run deep and are creating a sense of restlessness in us all, we must all buy into the desire for an improved community. The drive for change is dependent on us all, no one group can lead this movement.
As in every community, we cannot all agree on what change is needed. Local elections have created a schism among us, while as a community we agreed on the need for change, we did not all come together over the proposal. And, that is a good thing. We need debate, we need disagreement, we need conflict, positive conflict, to motivate us and create the conversations which will lead to the answers for our community. What so many fail to see is the need for the difficult conversations, growth cannot happen without them.
I am choosing to remain out of the political conversations, I do not feel I am as up to speed as I should be to enter them. But what I am comfortable talking about is the need for change. We, as a community, state, and country, cannot continue down the same path we are on. We have adopted an isolationist attitude, we do not know our neighbors, we stay to ourselves and don’t question what doesn’t concern us. We judge without knowing the full story, looking at things from different perspectives or walking in another’s shoes. We assume we know everything we need to know about a person based on their outward appearance. How can so little knowledge give us permission to ostracize others?
I would like to challenge this community to a radical idea. Let’s encourage debate and conversations, ask what if, dare to try, network and get to know our neighbors. What would happen if we entered into a conversation with the intent to listen rather than to be heard? What would happen if we shared a smile, held a door open or simply said hi? Look around, identify one challenge our community faces and work on it. Start small, start large, ask your friends or go solo, it does not matter, what matters is the effort you exude towards overcoming or bettering a challenge. Any perceived failures will not exist, only your efforts to make improvements will linger, providing hope that things can get better and inspiring others to join in the effort.
I have said it before and I am saying it again, stop complaining, stop being negative, take that energy and use it for good. Rather than complain there are not enough sidewalks in Lawton, create a group and raise the money for the sidewalks. Instead of complaining about our teenagers and their actions, create spaces for them to be innovative, invite them to the table and listen. Expand your horizons, challenge yourself, and dig deep. The investment and efforts will pay off.
I would love for each reader to email me and tell me what challenge you are going to take on. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.