A few days ago, Cameron University welcomed hundreds of our alumni back to campus for homecoming. A highlight of that event was our annual banquet, during which we recognized three of our graduates as distinguished alumni.
This year’s honorees were George Charlson, Class of 1964, who was a decorated soldier before his second career as a defense contractor; Mike Sloniker, Class of 1965, a Vietnam War pilot whose heroism earned him the Distinguished Flying Cross; and Lisa Carson, Class of 1986, who was a career educator before becoming executive director of the Lawton Public School Foundation.
Each of these individuals turned their Cameron degrees into successful careers, and all of them earned recognition from peers in their professions. But what set them apart and made them distinguished alumni were the things they did above and beyond their “day jobs.”
Charlson was frequently honored for his success during his 28-year career as a defense contractor. But he also stayed active in the alumni associations of the colleges he attended, served his community working at an animal rescue center and a local medical center, and he actively worked to establish and fund scholarships that has provided more than $60,000 in support for Cameron students to date.
Sloniker, during his second tour of duty in Vietnam, repeatedly risked his life as a helicopter pilot as he airlifted soldiers into the combat zone under heavy fire. A retired lieutenant colonel, Mike continues to be active in a large number of military-related service organizations, he mentors ROTC cadets and has helped established business and civic relationships that benefit students in our military science program.
Carson, a career educator, has worked tirelessly to mentor students and their parents, as well as her own colleagues. During the past four years directing the efforts of the LPS Foundation, she has identified donors and raised financial resources that have provided grants to local teachers and have enhanced the learning experience for thousands of Lawton students.
These three individuals join more than 100 Cameron graduates who have been recognized as distinguished alumni since this honor was established some 40 years ago. It is impossible to list every one of these honorees here, but this distinguished group includes:
Education: Jack Amyx, Barry Beauchamp, Jim Calaway, James Eddie Phillips and Cheryl Tate.
Finance and real estate: Diane Denham.
Military: Col. Aaron Burleson, Lt. Gen. Dutch Schoffner and Maj. Gen. Toney Stricklin.
Medicine: Dr. Byron Aycock, Dr. Ronald Cagle, Dr. Charles Graybill, Jay Johnson, Dr. Andrea Montgomery, Dr. Brent Smith and Dr. Ann Warn.
Law: Judge Emmit Tayloe and attorneys Bill W. Burgess Jr., Brad Burgess and John Mackey.
Community services: Susan Ivy Clark.
Art and Culture: Paula Chaat Smith.
Politics: State Senators Butch Hooper, Norman Lamb, Daisy Lawler, Larry Lawler and Darrell Weaver and Oklahoma House Speaker Loyd Benson.
I mention this group specifically because of two things: 1) you will readily recognize many of these people for their contributions in fields other than the categories I’ve placed them, and 2) these individuals stayed in Oklahoma – and most of them in southwest Oklahoma – after spending their time on our campus as Aggies, devoting their lives to helping our state and our local communities thrive, and improving the quality of life for hundreds of thousands of people.
We are proud of each and every one of our alumni, and we are glad that you chose to pursue your degrees – and your dreams – with us. If you are a current or former Aggie, please know that you will always be a part of Cameron, its history and the fulfillment of its mission. While you may not think of yourself as “distinguished” alumni, just by using your Cameron degree, you are improving the lives of those around you, growing our economy, and making Oklahoma a better place in which to live.
That makes you very special in our book.
John McArthur is president of Cameron University.