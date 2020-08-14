I was watching TV when the phone rang. I answered impatiently.
“This is Jeffrey,” the caller said and, while I was asking irritably, “Jeffrey who?” he continued, “calling about your high-interest credit card.”
“What makes you think I’ve got a high-interest credit card?” I tried to interrupt, getting ready to indignantly add that my credit card was just fine but Jeffrey went right on talking. It was then I realized Jeffery was not a real person. Jeffrey was a tape recording.
Which made me even madder. Had there been a real, live person at the other end of the line, I could have vented my frustration at, one, being interrupted while watching one of the few TV programs I really like and, two, having a total stranger assume he was in on my personal finances.
“Take my name off your list,” I snarled at the mystery man who wasn’t even there and slammed down the receiver.
Actually, if you are going to have one of the dung-pit jobs of the world — annoying people in their homes with telephone calls to sell them something they don’t want — you are wise to make a recording and avoid all the verbal abuse you are going to get. On the other hand, you will miss out on enlarging your vocabulary.
A state representative had thoughtfully sent his constituents cards to fill out and return to the office in charge of people being harassed with unwelcome sales calls. I filled it out and returned it the day it came.
In the past, when a telephoning Jeff or Jill interrupted my life, I demanded their full name and Social Security number, adding that I was going to report them to the proper authorities, whoever the proper authorities were. Now I inform them in the stern voice of a junior high school principal that I have filled out one of those thingies and should not be receiving calls such as theirs. I add that there are severe penalties and probably lengthy jail sentences in solitary confinement with only white bread and lukewarm water for violators.
If I am talking to a real person, sometimes they mention that they don’t fall under those restrictions. Sometimes they capitulate and offer to take my name off their list to which I respond in my most legal sounding voice: “Yes, you do that.”
But there’s no way to deal with a tape-recorded voice. I’ve never listened to the end but I’ll bet, unless you press 1 for this or 2 for that and on through 6 and 27, your response just dies somewhere out there in telemarketing land.
I once read that technology someday will be able to recapture every word that has ever been spoken. Imagine all the Jeffreys in the world repeating their telephonic sales pitches over and over...
I don’t want to buy anything over the phone — not step-in bathtubs nor security systems for senior citizens. I do not want to contribute to any charity, no matter how worthy, or political party or causes of any kind over the phone.
So, Jeffrey, buzz off.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.