This year has been filled with surprises, challenges, and roadblocks. Plans we carefully made were quickly deterred. Rather than being afforded the opportunity to work within our comfort zones, utilizing our strengths, we have been forced to stretch and grow repeatedly, rely on newly formed strengths, and learn to pivot quickly as we navigate our world. I don’t know about you, but I am exhausted. I love to learn, grow, be stretched, and try new things, but at a reasonable pace, not at breakneck speed. Yet if I wanted to keep up with 2020, or more realistically, not fall blocks behind, I had little choice.
Continual stretching, growing, and learning is hard work. We often do not give ourselves enough credit when we master a new skill or routine, we simply move on to the next task. If we stopped and reflected on the energy this takes from our bodies, the positive, yet taxing ways it affects our mental, physical, and emotional health I dare say we would be amazed by what our bodies accomplish in an hour, let alone 24 hours. In past years, most worked on a new skill or a new habit, 2020 threw all normalcy out the door.
The utter exhaustion I find myself in disturbs me. For the most part, I am a highly optimistic, positive person who loves a challenge, learning something new, and pushing myself. I describe myself as high strung, I have a lot of energy, I am driven, goal focused, and have a plan for every day. I love spontaneity, adventure, and exploration. I feel most alive floating in a large body or water, walking my dogs, or simply being with my child. Even on the hardest days, I can find the silver lining, learn a lesson, or find joy in a beautiful flower. As this year has progressed, I am finding it harder, and harder to recharge, to enjoy life, to find excitement in simply breathing.
The ugliness and hate of the world have taken a toll on me, I am finding human companionship less appealing. People are revealing their true selves, and I must say, what I am learning is surprising. It is taking me longer to bounce back, to find my footing, to create a path forward. I wonder why we are fighting, why are we allowing anger to drive us, why are people allowed to behave badly.
Research has shown having hope is vital to building resiliency. Resiliency is the strength which keeps us going during challenging times, some have called it grit or tenacity. In order to develop and grow our resiliency muscle, we must cultivate hope and see our hope come to fruition. This is done by teaching people to set small goals, and when accomplished, celebrating them. This short cycle of hope has planted the seeds of resiliency, we know now we can accomplish this task. We must repeat this pattern over and over again until we believe in hope and are resilient.
I have tried to reset my resiliency. I have worked through this exercise more than a few hundred times, but the weariness in my heart is making it harder and harder to continue to get back up. I suspect this can be said for many of you. We find ourselves mindlessly going through the day, completing tasks, checking out as possible, returning home exhausted, only to start again tomorrow. We must find a way to break this pattern. We must find a way to create hope.
I would like to invite you to join me on a journey of finding hope. Gather your support system, and together create goals easily accomplished, growing your hope and resiliency together. If we all embark on this journey, imagine what our community will look like in a month, a year.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.