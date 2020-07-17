The courtroom was packed. You didn’t get many “breach of promise” suits in western Oklahoma.
I was there, sitting close to the front, with an elderly aunt of my husband’s. Tiny, wizened, with a head of thick white hair, she hardly ever went anywhere. Childless, she lived with her one-armed husband, and her unmarried, younger sister who, like her, had a lively interest in life, a biting sense of humor but never talked much.
She grew up in the Georgia hills, dipped snuff and kept a spit can handy. My husband had grown up seeing these aunts and uncle every week and loved them dearly. In our second year of marriage, he took a job as city editor of that county’s daily newspaper and we visited them frequently.
So when the newspaper reported that a breach of promise trial was scheduled, our aunt surprised us all by asking me if I’d take her.
“Sure,” I agreed. I was 19, there wasn’t a lot to do. It sounded exciting to me.
It’s been about 3/4 of a century ago — but this is how I remember it. The plaintiff was a plain country woman, reserved and dignified, maybe in her late 20s or early 30s.
She became pregnant by a man who she alleged had promised to marry her. After the baby was born, she sued him for breach of promise.
You have to understand that, in the middle of the last century, an unmarried mother was still the object of scorn in small communities and brought shame to her family. The child was labeled a bastard — that’s how people referred to it.
The trial turned out not to be exciting. What it was was heartbreaking. It was painful to sit there and hear this sad woman explain how the handsome man she was suing had told her he’d marry her — how she believed him and gave in to his advances.
It was heartbreaking to hear her father — a farmer for whom the indignation of the wrong done to his daughter and grandchild outweighed the humiliation of publicly baring their family secrets.
Like all of western Oklahoma at that time, this was a fundamentalist religious community. Pre-marital sex was a sin in every one of its many churches — for women, anyway. Realistically, standards for men were not the same. The cold, hard fact was men didn’t suffer consequences; women did.
Unless, as in this rare case, the wronged woman felt so strongly about the injustice that she faced public scorn to take legal action.
If anyone in that courtroom came in with the idea that they were going to watch some hussy get her comeuppance, they got their minds changed as they watched the dignity of this plain woman’s and her father’s testimony and heard their soft-spoken story of back-seat seduction.
It became clear that the defendant never had the slightest intention of marrying this woman. As the trial progressed to the second day, you could sense the crowd deciding that the woman was the victim; the man the villain.
And that’s what the jury decided too. The woman won her suit although it was clear she was not going to win a husband.
I never figured out why our old aunt wanted to go to that one trial and she was not the kind of woman you asked to explain.
Maybe she just wanted an interesting interlude in her own quiet life. Maybe it was just her lively curiosity into the peculiarities of human nature. Or maybe she strongly, if secretly, resented the inequality of public judgment between men and women.
She never said a word, one way or the other.
