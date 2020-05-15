This is about boobs. Big boobs; little boobs. In the olden days, we didn’t talk about boobs. Now we do.
Boob news kind of peaked, so to speak, a few years ago. In London, Associated Press reported busty women banded together to protest a surcharge for extra large brassieres by Britain’s largest clothing retailer, Marks and Spencer.
The famous store was charging an extra $3 in our money for sizes Double D and larger. The company justified the surcharge due to the extra engineering and material required. The women argued that clothing stores do not charge more for extra large pants, socks or men’s briefs.
In America, though, I’ve noticed in popular catalogs that larger women’s clothing sizes are usually a little more expensive. In one high-end catalog, the extra charge for extra-big was 10 percent.
At the other extreme, it used to be commonly thought that small-chested women felt cheated by nature. Bigger is better, one would assume from glamorous photos of women in magazines and bulging out of low-cut garments on TV.
“Professional women don’t dress like that,” I protest, when I see an actress portraying an attorney, for example, and baring not only the facts of the case but her amply endowed bosom.
The late Nora Ephron wrote an essay in Esquire in 1972, “A Few Words About Breasts,” which talked about the complaints of women who realized they were never going to join the big girls. But that was a long time ago.
In 2010, the New York Times ran a story affirming that under-endowed women are OK with that. The majority “don’t want to supersize themselves,” the owner of a California boutique that caters to triple-A to A-cup sizes was quoted as saying.
The article said it’s not uncommon for women with modest busts to flaunt what little they have with a deep V-neck cut or halter top.
I would have appreciated that viewpoint when I was a young teenager and a “late bloomer,” as sympathetic aunts comforted me. I had cousins who were not only prettier than I was — they spent a lot of time comparing their bra sizes while I sat in glum silence. At least — “least” being the key word here — I was the better basketball player, I thought defensively. Not that that cheered me up a lot in our cousinly conversations.
And it was in those high school basketball locker rooms that there was no question: “Bigger was better.”
Maybe it’s just woman-nature to be somewhat dissatisfied with what your genes brought you — anywhere from a busty bust to a bustless bust — along with the color of your eyes and the length of your nose.
“There aren’t enough negative adjectives to describe how much I hated having big boobs,” one British TV personality wrote, while some women at the other extreme tell lingerie clerks, “Make me as big as you can.”
Watching those amazingly athletic and confident women swimmers and gymnasts in the Olympic competitions, the size of their busts in those tightly fitted sleek suits is simply a non-issue.
As Woman Power has become more and more influential, let’s hope that the size of a woman’s boobs is way less important than the size of her brain.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.