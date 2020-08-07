Drive-by shootings. Stabbings. Parents killing small children. Children killing children. War. Atrocities. Terrorism.
Every day we are bombarded with headlines of horror. So when I read a small headline, “Friends of the Library book sale upcoming,” for the time it took me to read the three paragraphs, my angst lessened.
Friends. Library. Book sale. All happy words, soothing words, words to push aside angst and malaise.
Only I didn’t need more books. My bookshelves runneth over, books are stacked crazily everywhere. “I won’t go to the book sale,” I told myself. “If I don’t go, I won’t bring home more books.”
Well, telling yourself you don’t need any more books is like telling yourself you don’t need any more groceries. Of course I need more books. There are millions of books that I would love to read. I have lists of dozens that need reading right now. Readers constantly quote to each other in frustration: “So many books. So little time.” Old books, new books, great books, peculiar books — out there, ready and waiting.
I made it through day 1 and then day 2 of the book sale without going near. But then, like an alcoholic bellying up to the bar an hour before it closes, I found my car in the parking lot an hour before the sale ended.
It was easy to locate — follow the line of people lugging books from what had been a vacant store. Nobody had fewer than three, most had a grocery bag full, several were carrying a big bag in each arm, crammed so full the tops of the books were poking out like celery tops.
Inside, tables were still heavy with books and crowded around them, people searching for a great find before someone with a faster hand snatched it.
The room was well organized. Big signs identified categories: fiction, science fiction, history, architecture, fine arts, literature, mystery, rare books, children’s books.
The lookers were as diverse as the books — men, women, children, young people, old and older people.
I went straight to fiction, hoping to find something on one of my lists. I stopped at every favorite author, trying to remember if I’d read that one or not. Seeing so many familiar titles was like meeting old friends. “Ah,” I’d sigh to one, “you are so good I wish I hadn’t already read you.”
The shoppers weren’t talking much but I’ll bet I would have liked most of the people picking up a book, leafing through a few pages and then either putting it back on the table or in their bag.
Most books were 50 cents or a quarter but new books were $5. Too much, I told myself with relief but then someone said they were marked down to half price so I grabbed three.
I watched one man rapidly filling sack after sack. I wanted to ask him what he was going to do with so many books but I visualized him giving me a fishy stare and intoning, as to a child: “Books are to read. You read books. I am going to read these books.” Or maybe he was going to hand them out to shut-ins or kids he was trying to help avoid drive-by shootings.
Which I have never heard happening at a book sale, nor stabbings, murders, child abuse, war, atrocities, terrorism. So even if you don’t buy a single book, a book sale is a happy place to be.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.