I’ve had trouble remembering if I’m a red stater adrift in a blue state or a blue stater floundering in a red state ever since the presidential election of 2000. That’s when the media began coloring in states on electoral maps to show whether they were tending to be Democratic or Republican.
The general idea was that blue states tend to be more liberal politically — thus Democratic — while red states are more conservative — thus Republican.
It’s not that I don’t know which I am. I just can’t immediately remember which color I am. There are so many charts and maps, I’m thinking about getting whichever it is I am tattooed on the palm of my hand like students who crib notes in ball point for a test.
I live in dread of being nice to someone — liking them even — because I thought we were same staters only to learn, as happened in 2004, that one of us thought George W. was the smartest thing since applesauce — and the other of us thought that was an insult to applesauce.
My hopes were raised just before the 2004 election when the Associated Press reported scientists trying to find out what makes a Republican’s mind different from a Democrat’s. (And hadn’t we all been wondering about that?)
By applying the same technology used to find out more about Alzheimer’s and autism, scientists were measuring how people react to a variety of experiences. They predicted that brain scanning would be a factor in the 2008 election, suspecting brain scans might work better than focus groups or polls to find out what voters were really thinking. Based on past results, reading tea leaves or chicken entrails might work better than focus groups and polls.
Brain scans must not have worked out too well as a political tool in 2008 because I don’t remember such results being reported. What they should come up with are portable devices, much like our cell phones, that we can discreetly use to remind ourselves whether we are red or blue and thus avoid hanging out with the wrong crowd.
We would have to program our portable brain scanners so that red and blue would be as indisputable as black and white. We would plug in our question, “What am I again?”, hold the thing up to our head and the screen would then inform us: “You are blue.” Or, worst case scenario, “You are red.”
There’s always a chance some swing states might turn purple which, we learned in kindergarten, is what happens when you mix red and blue. If it were a slow swing, the state might transmute through puce — but nobody would admit they lived in a puce state. Some red states might mellow enough to turn pink; some blue states might fade into baby blue and then all those media maps would look more like the real America — kind of patchworky.
Once brain scanning to determine political allegiance is possible, the next Orwellian step would be an instrument to tell us what we are, even if we aren’t. When that happens, we won’t have to bother to listen to political speeches, tuning in to conventions, pondering platforms, studying the issues and judging the candidates for ourselves.
And won’t that save a lot of time?
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.