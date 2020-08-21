I have rediscovered a gastronomical delight: a baloney and cheese sandwich. My daddy loved baloney and he loved cheese. He also loved to hunt and fish and whenever he went hunting or fishing, he’d take along some baloney and cheese.
But it wasn’t only picnic food. Often, as lunchtime neared, he’d say. “Ruth (he was the only one who called me by my middle name) — Ruth, run down to the store and get a hunk of baloney and a hunk of cheese.”
I’d repeat the order to Mr. Cray, who had a butcher shop in the back of his grocery store, and watch him haul out a long roll of baloney and a big round of longhorn cheese and hack off hunks the size he estimated daddy wanted.
If daddy had had a hard morning running the switchboard in our telephone office next to the kitchen, he might decide to fry the baloney and then make gravy because gravy was something else he loved. He did this all cheerfully, while whistling some old hymn like, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” between his teeth.
Baloney sandwiches were a staple in our school lunch buckets. You knew who’d had it for lunch because the distinct odor lingered long after the last bread crust was devoured.
I remember in the second grade, we put on a play called, “Tom Thumb’s wedding” and I was picked to be the bride. We practiced every day in the gym. My young groom was handsome but smelled like baloney. Every day.
My husband was also fond of baloney. In our early years of marriage, when he was a poor school teacher, baloney sandwiches were often on the table.
Then, over the years, baloney got a bad name. Originating in the Italian city of Bologna, the American version can be made out of chicken, turkey, beef, pork or venison. Sometimes we couldn’t tell which or what mystery ingredients might be added and nutritionists warned against saturated fat and sodium.
And baloney being slang for nonsense — a synonym for humbug, tommyrot, twaddle — may have had something to do with its loss of popularity.
Then, after being stuck in my house for six days after an ice storm last winter — and with another on the way — I made a run to the grocery store. I looked over the packaged lunchmeat and, feeling reckless or nostalgic, I grabbed a package of thick baloney slices and another of sharp cheddar cheese and stopped at the bakery for a loaf of fresh 9-grain bread.
That evening, I spread mayo thick on two slices of bread, stacked a slice of cheese on a slice of baloney, topped it with a big handful of green salad and a slice of onion. My mouth started watering as I added the second slice of bread and cut the sandwich in half. I couldn’t wait to get it to the table and took a big bite right then.
“Wow!” my tastebuds shouted happily and those happy memories came flooding in. I regretted my long, dull baloney-less years. I’‘ve been craving baloney and cheese sandwiches every since.
Maybe the craving indicates some obscure dietary need. In case baloney still has nutritional shortcomings, I’m giving up Brussel sprouts to compensate.
The thing is, I’m happy, I’m smiling. And to naysayers, I say — well...baloney!
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.