Army leadership comes in many forms and styles. From the tyrannical to the collaborative, from dictatorial to servant style (servant style is proclaimed by many and practiced by very few). Yet much remains inspirational and although crude, rough and sometimes distracting, General Patton’s speech to the Third Army just prior to the invasion of Normandy, is described and quoted partially below…and the troops loved it. That’s inspirational.
General Patton arose and strode swiftly to the microphone. The men snapped to their feet and stood silently. Patton surveyed them grimly. “Be seated.” The General’s voice arose high and clear. “Men, this stuff we hear about Americans wanting to stay out of this war, not wanting to fight, is a lot of . Americans love to fight traditionally. All real Americans love the sting of battle. When you were kids, you all admired the champion marble player, the fastest runner, the big-league ball players, the toughest boxers. Americans love a winner, and do not tolerate a loser. Americans despise cowards. Americans play to win all the time. I wouldn’t give a hoot in hell for a man who lost and laughed. That’s why Americans have never lost, and will never, never lose a war; for the very thought of losing is hateful to an American.”
“You are not all going to die. Only two percent of you here, in a major battle, would die. Death must not be feared. Every man is frightened at first in battle. If he says he isn’t, he’s a liar. Some men are cowards, yes, but they will fight just the same, or get the hell shamed out of them watching men who do fight who are as scared. Some get over their fright in a few minutes under fire, some take hours, for some it takes days. The real man never lets the fear of death overpower his honor, his sense of duty to his country, and his innate manhood. All through your career of Army life you men have bitched about what you call this drilling. That is all for one reason, instant obedience to orders and to create constant alertness. I don’t give a damn for a man who is not always on his toes. You men are veterans or you wouldn’t be here. You are ready. A man, to continue breathing, must be alert at all times. If not, sometime a will sneak up behind him and beat him to death with a sack full of .”
The men roared. Patton’s grim expression did not change. “There are 400 neatly marked graves somewhere in Sicily,” he roared. “All because one man went to sleep on his job.” He paused and the men grew silent. “But they are enemy graves,” he said softly, “for we caught the bastards asleep before they knew it.”
The General clenched the microphone tightly, his jaw out-thrust. “An army is a team. Lives, sleeps, eats, fights as a team. This individual hero stuff is a lot of crap. The bilious bastards who wrote that kind of stuff for the Saturday Evening Post don’t know any more about real battle than they do about .”
The men slapped their legs and rolled in glee. This was the old boy as they imagined him to be, and in rare form, too.
“We have the finest food, the finest equipment, the best spirited men in the world,” Patton bellowed. He lowered his head and shook it pensively. Suddenly, he snapped his head up, facing the men belligerently. “Why, by God, I actually pity men those we are going up against; by God, I do.” The men clapped and howled delightedly. There would be many barracks tales about the Old Man’s choice phrases. This would become part and parcel of Third Army history.
“I am taking it for granted that you have physical courage. I need not tell you how necessary that is. Courage is more than bravery. Bravery is fearlessness—the absence of fear. The merest dolt may be brave, because he lacks the mentality to appreciate his danger; he doesn’t know enough to be afraid.
Courage, however, is that firmness of spirit, that moral backbone, which, while fully appreciating the danger involved, nevertheless goes on with the understanding. Bravery is physical; courage is mental and moral. You may be cold all over; your hands may tremble; your legs may quake; your knees be ready to give way—that is fear. If, nevertheless, you go forward; if in spite of this physical defection you continue to lead your men against the enemy, you have courage. The physical manifestations of fear will pass away. You may never experience them but once. They are the “buck fever” of the hunter who tries to shoot his first deer. You must not give way to them.
A number of years ago, while taking a course in demolitions, the class of which I was a member was handling dynamite. The instructor said regarding its manipulation: “I must caution you gentlemen to be careful in the use of these explosives. One man has but one accident.” And so, I would caution you. If you give way to the fear that will doubtless beset you in your first action, if you show the white feather, if you let your men go forward while you hunt a shell crater, you will never again have the opportunity of leading those men.
Use judgment in calling on your men for display of physical courage or bravery. Don’t ask any man to go where you would not go yourself. If your common sense tells you that the place is too dangerous for you to venture into, then it is too dangerous for him. You know his life is as valuable to him as yours is to you.
Occasionally some of your men must be exposed to danger, which you cannot share. A message must be taken across a fire-swept zone. You call for volunteers. If your men know you and know that you are “right” you will never lack volunteers, for they will know your heart is in your work, that you are giving your country the best you have, that you would willingly carry the message yourself if you could. Your example and enthusiasm will have inspired them.
And, lastly, if you aspire to leadership, I would urge you to study men.
Get under their skins and find out what is inside. Some men are quite different from what they appear to be on the surface. Determine the workings of their minds.
Much of Gen Robert E. Lee’s success as a leader may be ascribed to his ability as a psychologist. He knew most of his opponents from West Point days, knew the workings of their minds, and he believed that they would do certain things under certain circumstances. In nearly every case he was able to anticipate their movements and block the execution.
You do not know your opponent in this war in the same way. But you can know your own men. You can study each to determine wherein lies his strength and his weakness; which man can be relied upon to the last gasp and which cannot.
Know your men, know your business, know yourself.”
Inspiring yet profane. Patton knew what it would take to survive and win with 6th Army. And they did.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.