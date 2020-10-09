Reluctantly, I scraped the last of the apricot jam out of the jar and spread it on my toast. My sister had made it the summer before. She made perfect apricot jam from fruit from her own trees. When she made this batch, she had no idea it would be her last but when she gave me a couple of pints in August, we both knew. She died two months later.
Five years younger than me, she was mostly a nuisance growing up. She was only 7 when our mother died and I deeply regret that I was not more understanding then. I now know that a lot of her pestiness was a plea to be included. But some was just plain orneriness and a tomboy’s determined independence. As a teenager, I ignored her as much as possible.
I loved to play basketball. When I was a senior, the coach asked me and a teammate to coach the 7th and 8th grade girls in a tournament. I was thrilled and it turned out my little sister was the best player. All of a sudden, we developed a new respect for each other.
When I left home for college, our relationship changed again. Our room became her room. We treated each other politely.
But the real change came when I got married the next summer. From my wedding day forward, we were friends. She often came to visit us in the small towns my husband was teaching in.
Five years later, she married a career soldier. Except for three years when they were in France, we met every Thanksgiving and Christmas at our parents’ home. Long after everyone else had drifted off to bed, we sat talking. She was a teacher and then a principal. We talked about school and education, our work, books and food. She didn’t write very often but letters were always addressed to “Big Sister.” She always called on my birthday and sang, “Happy Birthday.”
After we were all retired, she and her husband began going to Colorado for a month every summer, taking one of their grandsons. They invited my husband and me to come visit and we did, three summers in a row.
We became closer than ever. She loved to fish. I didn’t. We sat side by side all day in our lawn chairs, hats pulled low to keep off the sun, talking, interrupted only when she had to jump up and reel in a trout.
We dredged our memories for details about our mother but there weren’t many. But between us, we remembered a wealth of family stories. Sometimes one would exclaim doubtfully, “I don’t remember that!” We zipped through politics, religion, gardening, recipes, sports — especially girls’ basketball. One day we were in deep conversation when she suddenly yelled, “There goes my stringer!” and she ran it down.
One evening, we were in a crowded restaurant eating Mexican dinners and drinking ice cold cerveza, mellow after the day outdoors.
“There’s something that’s kind of spooky and I’m not sure I like it,” my sister said.
“What?”
“Well,” she said, “I find that what you think is what I think. I’m not sure I like that at all.”
“I don’t think that’s so strange,” I said. She looked unconvinced and I could see the shadow of the rebellious 8-year-old who fought against being dominated by a big sister.
The jam had been in a wide-mouthed canning jar decorated with fruit impressions. I filled it with water to soak. The apricot jam — and my little sister — were gone. Tomorrow is her birthday.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.