The Scottish historian, satirist, essayist, philosopher, translator, and poet during the Victorian era called economics “the desired science”, wrote articles for encyclopedias and became a controversial social commentator. The poem became a hymn and a reminder that every day is a new one, an opportunity and a beginning.
It goes somewhat like this:
So here hath been dawning
Another new day:
Think, wilt thou let it
Slip useless away?
Out of eternity this new day is born;
into eternity,
at night, will return.
And it all means that for us, perhaps burdened by “sheltering in place” or “quarantine” or “self-isolation”, each day may seem like the last; forgetting the day of the week; things always common and uninspiring. So easy to simply let the day “slip useless away.” Here’s just a few ways to fulfill these days, make them unique and even maybe unforgettable.
1. Call five people, surprise them, ask them how they are. And the hook? Call five you haven’t spoken to in five years. A cousin, an old client, a long lost friend. Just renew a relationship.
2. Read the longest book you’ve ever read; Moby Dick by Herman Melville; Anna Karenina (864 pages in paperback) by Leo Tolstoy; Don Quixote (979 pages) by Miguel de Cervantes, War and Peace (again by Tolstoy, 1,396 pages) or The Brothers Karamazov by Fyodor Dostoevsky are just a few that will keep you off the streets and give you bragging rights when you’re allowed to hit the streets. And it could make the classics your new favorite.
3. Write a letter to the editor. Some editor. Maybe The Lawton Constitution or the New York Times. Express your thoughts on any piece you’ve read that struck a chord or stirred emotion – local City Council decision? Disagree with an editorial? Put your thoughts into words and fire away. Published or not, this can be a great satisfaction.
4. Re-introduce yourself to your roommate. Mine of the last 40 years I’ve spent more time with than most any time in the last, well, 40 years probably. Very smart, pretty darn nice and thoughtful and loving and a great cook, after 40 years still. Teaching me to remember what I have and why – she’s just great and me? Not so much.
5. Adopt, foster, buy or adopt a family-less pup in an animal shelter. One of our greatest comforts in our home is our three docile, affection- loving, always hungry, always sassy, always farting English bulldogs. They make our day every day and our evening every evening. Something about pets can make our lives complete. Could there be better times to fill one another’s needs? Can’t imagine when.
So that’s just five. Make every day count; even if you can’t change the world, it’s quite possible, and worthwhile, to make an attempt to change yourself.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.