The New York Times had a feature titled “The Joy of Cooking Naked.” The reasons those interviewed gave were “It’s better naked. They feel less inhibited, more creative.” ”Being naked helps me cultivate a more positive relationship with food.” “I feel freer and more imaginative when I am nude while cooking.”
It makes sense to me because I am and have always been a messy cook. When I taste something, some of it invariable dribbles on my shirt. I drag the cuffs of my shirts over what I’m cooking. If I’m frying or even sautéing something, grease spatters on my shirt at the point it’s about equal with the pan. Sometimes I spill something I’m stirring over the edge of the pan onto my shoes. So I wear an apron unless I forget. My aprons are so worn out they are in shreds and I have a hard time gathering the shreds together to tie.
I am the only member of my family who needs an apron. Everyone else cooks without making a mess. They don’t spill stuff on themselves. I offer an apron but they all say, no, I don’t need one. And they don’t. I always wonder why I am the only messy cook in the whole family.
The nudist cooks report they are always asked how they avoid betting spattered with hot grease — — frying bacon for example. One woman says she wears a T-shirt when she cooks. She said she had scars all over her tummy and the top of her boobs from cooking fish, boiled over soups and melted cheese. Another woman said she takes a big step back when taking food out of the oven; her husband wears an apron when he fries. When he grills, he keeps his distance from the flame. In other words, they’re careful, sensible, as any cook should be.
One woman, asked about the bacon problem while she was sauteeing bell peppers, said with a resigned sigh she buys precooked bacon and microwaves it on a paper towel.
Actually, I would guess bacon is not the problem it once was for nudist cooks because now people are eating a lot less. I cooked bacon every morning for years for my family — dutifully spattering it on whatever I was wearing — but for years now, only serve it Christmas morning. I still love bacon, naked or clothed, but heed the warnings from dietitians.
Cooking naked makes sense to me but I realize you would probably need to live in a nudist community for it to work. In an ordinary community, people are apt to ring the doorbell and even drop in at any hour. And even if you’re only a nudist when cooking, you hesitate to startle old friends or neighbors.
But should you come to my house and the door is locked and I don’t answer, assume I’ve gone to the store for bacon.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.