One year ago, as I sat and made plans for 2020, I was very excited. My company was sitting on the brink of having the best year to date, of breaking records, exceeding expectations, and ensuring we were established. I had a plan, I was living my dreams, and then suddenly, during the third week of March, everything fell apart.
Or did it? While 2020 has been one of the hardest years of my life, not all that happened was bad. In the weeks following the initial lockdown, I struggled with hopelessness, feeling lost, and fear. I knew there was a very good chance my dreams would die with the economic chaos created by an international pandemic. Somewhere in these first few weeks, a part of me came to life. I am a fighter, a survivor, I am not a quitter.
I took my dreams, wrote them down, and created a plan to pursue them. My company and I launched “A Year of Community Investment” where we offered free classes and resources every week. I volunteered more than ever, I worked with community partners to host drives for those in need. I made a commitment to learn more about myself, to practice self-care, and to get in shape. Never having been one to go with the flow, to be told what to do, I decided I would tell the pandemic how I would handle this situation.
There were sacrifices, dreams placed on pause, and very difficult, heartbreaking decisions made. In order to keep my business open I had to close my office and start working from home. Soon after, I faced the realization that in order to keep my business viable and be able to help support my family I would have to take a job. In the last 7-months, I have worked more than ever, did things I never thought I could, and made sacrifices to ensure my family was cared for.
Without this year, I never would have had the moxy to start boxing classes, and I never would have learned how much I love it. The harsh economic environment forced me to return to the nonprofit world, a place I never thought I would be. Yet as hard as it has been, I have faced past demons, and been able to forgive people in my past, who through their selfish actions, had killed my dream of a career in the nonprofit world. I remembered what it felt like to help others, to make a difference, and to be me. In short, I found myself in the middle of a pandemic. I have learned the value of self-care, improved my diet, lost weight, and rediscovered my love of working out. I have read books, learned new skills, and practiced saying no.
I have lost a lot, but not nearly as much as so many. I have not had a family member test positive, nor had to wait by the phone for updates on health. I have not been unemployed or wondered how I would feed my family. I have missed my parents, unable to see them because of the pandemic. I would give anything just to hug them. I have watched friends struggle with COVID, watched other friends fall apart, and some lose jobs.
For those facing the harsh realities of the pandemic, please know you are in my prayers. Each time I feel my spirit bowing under the weight of life, I remember great things come from fires, oftentimes entire portions of forests must be destroyed to let new life through. I promise 2021 will be better, we will find peace, come together as a community, and overcome this pandemic.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.