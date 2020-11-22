I want to take a moment in this season of gratitude to say “thank you” to the Great Plains Technology Center Foundation. Since its inception in 1980, the Foundation has awarded more than 6,000 scholarships and grants to students needing assistance with their tuition or expenses. The generosity of our donors has literally changed the lives of hundreds of students and their families.
Since 2014, close to $1 million has been raised from close to 400 donors. And in addition to the donations provided by the community, 212 employees have given more than $400,000. I am extremely grateful for our employees who choose to financially support our students’ education.
As you can imagine, there are many inspiring stories of student success that are made possible through the GPTC Foundation. On Thursday evening, Nov. 19, we celebrated the 40th anniversary with the 2020 virtual version of the Foundation’s Fall Banquet. The event was emceed by Jill Peters, owner of Auteur management Solutions, and Glen Boyer, Foundation executive director. The Foundation’s Board of Trustees and Cornerstone Partners generously invited employees and students to attend the virtual event free of charge. The motivational event featured three dynamic speakers and the stories of several successful Great Plains Tech graduates and scholarship recipients.
Dr. Vince Orza, entrepreneur, former Dean of the Oklahoma City University School of Business and nationally known speaker, author and television personality, shared his inspiring story of commitment to Career Tech students. Orza, a member of the Career Tech Hall of Fame, is known for being a tireless and contagious advocate for the Oklahoma Career Tech system.
We also heard from Diana Hartley, professor of nonprofit management at the University of Oklahoma. A former employee at Moore Norman Technology Center and the Sarkey’s Foundation, Hartley lit up our computer screens with her passion and energy for the value and importance of nonprofit organizations and the people who support them, especially in these difficult times.
Retired Brigadier General Jesse Cross, CEO and president of Red River Science Technology and a leading tenant in the Great Plains Business Development Center, talked about the importance of “trust” and encouraged companies and individuals to strive for excellence. Gen. Cross, who served in the military for 32 years, is a 1974 graduate of the Great Plains Auto Body program.
The real stars of the show were the students and scholarship recipients.
Anna and Ellen Halverson, Great Plains Pre-Engineering alumni, spoke to us from the Middle East, where both are serving in the Navy. Anna is a helicopter pilot about the U.S.S. Nimitz in the Persian Gulf, while Ellen is an officer aboard a submarine. Daughters of Karen and Lieutenant General David Halverson, the sisters shared how thankful they are for their “real-world” experience and the quality of instruction at Great Plains Tech. Both girls attended Notre Dame prior to their military service.
Another set of siblings, brothers Jared and Mitchell Fritts, were all-star athletes at Lawton Macarthur and all-star students in the Information Technology program at Great Plains Tech. Today, Jared works as a telecommunications technician and Mitchell works at Dell.
RN Elisha Grant, a former student who now teaches Anatomy and Physiology at Great Plains Tech, said her education would not have been possible without the help of a Foundation scholarship. And current HVAC student Torren Grant, who works 40-plus hours for a local sandwich shop, spoke about how he probably wouldn’t have been able to afford classes without a scholarship.
Juliane Jones, a practical nursing student, is just getting started in her health career after being a stay-at-home mom of four children for 11 years. Since completing the Phlebotomy program, she became employed full-time and enrolled in the Practical Nursing program with the help of the Foundation and her employer.
We heard another student success story from Josh Akin, a 2000 graduate of the Agriculture Mechanics/Diesel program at the Frederick campus. He is the manager at the Quality Implement (John Deere) dealership in Frederick. Josh shared how his time as a Great Plains Tech student prepared him to be a leader.
One of the most touching stories of the evening was about John and Julie Anderson’s love for their son Eric, and how they have faithfully honored his memory and legacy for 13 years through a scholarship in Eric’s name. Eric was a student in Building and Grounds Maintenance in 1998 who passed away in 2005.
We are beyond thankful for the many donations the Foundation has received from caring people in the community for the past 40 years. What a difference our donors make in the lives of so many students, past and present. If you are interested in contributing to support students in the future, please contact Boyer at gboyer@gptcfoundation.org.
The GPTC Foundation Fall Banquet could not have come at a better time. No doubt, we could all use a little inspiration right now.
Clarence Fortney, Superintendent, Great Plains Technology Center