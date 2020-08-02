It has been a challenging and eventful summer for all of us. When it comes to COVID-19, information about what is going to happen and when seems to shift from day to day. In spite of the constantly changing landscape, Great Plains Technology Center is committed to creating a safe environment and being ready for students to learn and work.
To achieve this goal, we have spent the summer months making the changes necessary to provide a school that meets the requirements of the state of Oklahoma OURS Plan and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). We have installed sneeze guards, temperature check stations, instituted a masks-for-all policy in public areas, and posted social distancing markings and arrows in each building. Every Great Plains Tech employee wears a masks in public areas and has a temperature check daily to insure faculty and staff do not report to work if they are ill.
As new guidelines emerge Great Plains Tech will continue to adapt, implement and enforce the changes. Still, the expectation of mutual responsibility for a safe environment falls on staff, students and clients. We currently require masks and temperature checks for all students and guests entering our campus buildings and facilities, and we will continue this protocol when classes begin.
CDC guidelines call for frequent handwashing with soap and water, with a minimum recommended hand washing time of 20 seconds. We ask everyone on campus to be very conscious of their handwashing practices. It protects our students, clients and staff. It also protects the families and co-workers anyone may encounter outside of the work or school day. Even though handwashing while singing “The Itsy Bitsy Spider” seems silly, it is one of the easiest ways to help prevent the spread of all diseases, and not just COVID-19. It also impacts the spread of colds, flu and other as other health issues that often disrupt the learning environment.
Regular disinfecting of surfaces is a standard part of our daily routine in every building on campus. We are asking our students to share in the responsibility for maintaining the health and welfare of the Great Plains Tech community. Students can join our staff in disinfecting their personal areas in the classrooms. By asking students to use disinfectant wipes on desks, keyboards, tools, and chairs, we will help protect them and the next student who will sit at that workstation.
Finally, and perhaps most critically, Great Plains Tech will be enforcing a mandatory face mask policy for staff, students, clients and visitors in all public areas. Public areas will be specified and guidance given to students regarding precautions necessary to prevent the spread of illness. Guidelines are continually evaluated to insure they meet all CDC guidelines and keep Great Plains Tech is fully in step with Oklahoma’s public health policies.
The Great Plains Board of Education encouraged employees to be tested for their own safety, and to demonstrate our commitment to safety to the community. Great Plains Tech leadership quickly made arrangements for testing both on campus with licensed nursing personnel and at the Comanche County Health Department. We provided no-cost COVID-19 testing to all of our employees in late July in an effort to proactively avoid having employees return to work with the virus.
In a world of uncertainty, it seems the only thing we can control is our actions. We want to reassure everyone in our community that our actions are driven by health and safety first. We are also doing all we can to provide the hands-on, face-to-face instruction that is the cornerstone of our effectiveness.
Clarence Fortney is superintendent of Great Plains Technology Center