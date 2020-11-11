Today is Veterans Day, and in Lawton, there is no shortage of veterans to thank for their service. I was raised with a deep respect for the military. While never having served, I greatly value the freedoms their sacrifices ensure.
Recently, I have had the opportunity to work with several service members and veterans. Being able to see the world through their perspective has changed mine. Many enlisted as a means to an end, a way to escape, others enlisted following a long line of service, and others enlisted because they believe in our country. No matter the reason, service changes each.
Service members, veterans, retirees, and military families sacrifice more than we could imagine. Often seen as a glamorous life, one with ensured paychecks, few layoffs, and many perks, people see the military as a wealthy life, one filled with adventure, travel, and benefits. This could not be further from the truth.
The grit and tenacity of service members is difficult to describe. Starting their day at 0600 for physical training, they have a short break to shower, dress, and eat before reporting to duty. Few end their work day at 1700. Lunch hours and breaks are not guaranteed. Bathroom breaks happen when possible, and if there are facilities, they consider themselves lucky. Spending hours in the elements, learning new skills and techniques on the fly, being able to adapt, pivot, and navigate all while following orders are just a few of the skills these men and women develop.
At home, families are left with a single parent to manage. While there are many benefits, the pay is not comparable to the civilian world. Most families need dual incomes just to make ends meet. Yet frequent moves create a much higher unemployment rate among spouses, causing many families to struggle. Learning to share your spouse with our country while struggling to make ends meet can leave many families bitter.
Yet, bitterness does not set in. The grit and tenacity bloom into a tenacious spirit which creates the determination needed to thrive in the worst of circumstances. Military families learn to live with uncertainty, stress, and no promise of tomorrow. Learning to live in the moment, love is shared with more generosity than many can imagine. Brothers and sisters in arms, no soldier is left behind, units care for each other, providing what is needed. In a world where harm and foul play is promised, more joy, spirit and generosity exist than one could imagine.
Today, as we feel sorry for ourselves and the challenges we face, as we complain because our lunch hour was cut short, or we had to get up 15 minutes early, let’s change our perspective and imagine what the day would be like without our military. What would be different if we did not live in the land of the free, guaranteed by the brave?
Thank a veteran, retiree, or service member today. See them as the hero they are. Appreciate the sacrifices they make to keep us safe. For just a minute, see our community through their eyes.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.