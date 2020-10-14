My child is by far my proudest accomplishment. They will always and forever be my pride and joy, no matter what they do or how they identify. Rabeckah will always be my baby, and I will always be the fierce mom who defends them to the end, to gently guide on their journey, and their biggest fan. The love and attachment I feel for them cannot be described, they are my world, and I will always keep them safe and make sure they know they are loved.
October is national LGBTQIA+ Awareness month, and today, Oct. 14, is national coming out day. In June, in honor of Pride month, Rabeckah came out to us. I wish I could say I handled the moment better than I did. After a long day at work, they told my husband and me they needed to tell us something. They said it was something bad. Immediately my heart began to race, but I forced myself to remain calm; I needed to hear what they said. They brought out an Amazon envelope and burst into tears. My mind raced, I thought someone had sent them something horrible, or hurt them somehow. Instinctively, I felt my guard rise and my hair stand up on my neck. As my emotions swirled, I failed to hear what they said through their tears. My husband heard and immediately hugged her. My poor child had to tell me again. When I finally understood it was nothing bad, that no harm had come to them, that they were safe, I wrapped my arms around them and held them.
As we stood crying I felt my heart break into a million pieces thinking how stressed they had been for the past year. Rabeckah actually thought coming out would change the way I felt about them. I was ashamed, deeply ashamed that I had not shown my child the truth about my love. It is unconditional, no matter what they do, or where they go, they will always be my child, and I will always fiercely love them. Wanting to let them know everything was good, that we were good and that life would be even better now, I said the only thing I could think of. I told them, they still had to do their chores. It worked. They burst out laughing and hugged me.
The stress did not end there. I was worried how my parents would take it. I longed to tell them, it killed me that I could not tell them. But no matter what, they insisted they would tell them themselves in person. And so I honored their wishes. It was hard, but my parents were amazing and handled the situation far better than I did. Without missing a beat, they told them how much they loved them and that their feelings for them would never change.
I never planned to write this piece, but B, Rabeckah, asked me to. They wanted, want, me to share their story. And I think it is important. Every person should be accepted for who they are. In my home we believe your race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and religion are not how you judge a person. People should be judged by their words, actions and character. The other items are simply the spice of life, the uniqueness of a person, the flare of their personality.
I know many of you will not agree with this piece, some may even stop reading my column. And that is fine by me. I will always be proud of my child. And I will continue to learn and grow as a person. My hope is that by sharing this someone will hear they are accepted, others will remember how precious our children are, and others will learn to expand their minds. Every life is precious, every life has meaning and purpose. Rather than work to put people down, let’s help them see how amazing they are.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.