A tisket, a tasket
A little golden locket”
I thought I remembered those lines from my childhood whenever I looked at my own little golden locket. Then I realized that couldn’t be right. They don’t even rhyme. I googled it and of course it is:
A-tisket, a-tasket
A green and yellow basket
There is a song, “Little Golden Locket,” recorded in 1935 but it’s not familiar. It’s more of a country song with four verses and not the one in my head.
I was around 14 when lockets became popular with girls in our little community. I wanted one in the worst way and begged my daddy to get me one.
This was not a hard sell because he liked giving jewelry to his two daughters and our stepmother on special occasions. I was also in an Indian bracelet stage and he had given me several. He was also skilled in welding them back together when the soft silver broke. This was during the war, the depression was finally over and there was finally some spending money.
But he pretended to be reluctant, hemmed and hawed, and said, “We’ll see, sister.” (He called me sister as often as by my middle name, Ruth). He probably waited until my birthday to go to the jewelry store in the county seat and pick one out for me.
It looks much like lockets in catalogs today. It’s gold, almost an inch wide and long, heart shaped, striped on the front and plain in the back. There are tiny flowers engraved down one side and a small heart with the initial M on the other side. It opens up to display the two tiny black and white photos I put in it all those years ago — — my father dressed up in suit, tie and felt hat; my stepmother smiling in a V-neck dress with a necklace which might be a locket itself, her great-grandmother’s Indian cheekbones visible. It looks like I had cut apart a photo of them together to fit into the tiny heart-shaped spaces.
They’d only been married a short time and I was grateful to her for bringing happiness back into my father’s life after the death of my mother.
I no longer have the original chain, which was delicate gold.
I was thrilled to finally get the yearned-for locket and thanked him profusely.
I wore it proudly through high school then less as the years went by, mostly for fear of losing it, particularly when there were babies prone to tugging or chewing on shiny objects.
Now that my fingers are not so nimble when it comes to trying to fasten and unfasten something on the back of my neck, I still choose it to wear when I’m not in a hur and it goes with everything. Most of all, it makes me happy. It brings back happy memories.
And it always makes me think of that old tune:
“A tisket, a tasket
A little golden locket.”
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.