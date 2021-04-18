Many find the prospect of going to college daunting. There’s the time commitment; the studying; the juggling of personal obligations such as work and family; the apprehension of going back into a classroom – especially if they’ve been out of that environment for a long time – and, of course, the cost. In fact, the cost is probably the single largest factor when a person opts not to pursue that dream of a college degree.
Some people look at taking on the financial challenge of a college degree as an investment as they weigh the advantages that having a degree will have on their career and their quality of life. At Cameron University, we’re proud of the fact that we make that investment more attractive by providing the most affordable four-year and graduate degrees in Oklahoma. Given Oklahoma’s commitment to public higher education, that means we compare very favorably on the national level too. It is our goal to keep a college education within your reach.
We are very proud of the fact that a significant portion of our students earn degrees from Cameron with little or no student debt. Federal financial assistance helps offset much of the cost of a degree, with approximately 55 percent of our students receiving Pell grants. Over the last four years, around 80 percent of CU students received some type of external financial support as part of their student aid package. We are extremely fortunate that scholarships and tuition waivers play a key role in helping our students earn degrees with as little debt as possible. During the upcoming academic year, Cameron will offer more than $5.6 million in scholarships and tuition waivers. And the support that CU provides is only part of the story about available funding for students to pursue a college degree in Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education administer a number of programs focused on expanding Oklahoma’s workforce and addressing critical areas such as engineering, healthcare and increasing the number of teachers in the state. These aid programs help offset the cost of a college education based on various factors, including the individual’s career plans, experience and socio-economic circumstances:
• A prime example is the Future Teachers Scholarship, which is intended to encourage more Oklahomans to enter the public education field, especially in subjects where there is a critical shortage.
• The Oklahoma National Guard Tuition Waiver is an incentive for qualified individuals to join the Guard, as well as provide the state a means of retaining skilled, productive citizens. Through the program, eligible Guard members can receive a full tuition waiver to help them earn their first associate or bachelor’s degree.
• The Oklahoma Tuition Aid Grant (OTAG) is a need-based grant program for residents who attend eligible colleges, universities (including Cameron), and career technology centers in the state. Awards are approved for full-time or part-time undergraduate students. Complete your FAFSA in October annually for optimal consideration for OTAG.
• Concurrent enrollment allows academically prepared high school juniors and seniors to get a head start on a degree by earning college credit. Tuition waivers for those classes are underwritten by the State of Oklahoma and colleges and universities across the state. In many school districts such as Lawton Public Schools, additional support for books and fees are also provided.
• The Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship program provides financial support for qualified students who attend an Oklahoma public college or university, or part of the tuition at a technology center or private college. The program is open for student applications in middle school and high school for individuals who come from families with an annual income of less than $55,000, maintain a high school GPA of at least 2.5 and complete key courses to prepare them for college. Research indicates Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship recipients are more likely to complete college than their counterparts – and stay in Oklahoma to begin their careers. Since 1992, Oklahoma’s Promise has enabled 100,000 residents – primarily from rural areas of this state – to earn degrees. Over the past five years, more than 600 Cameron students have benefitted from this program. Many eligible students and families in southwest Oklahoma have yet to sign up for this outstanding scholarship program.
Closer to home, CU administers hundreds of scholarships from private individuals and groups. Examples are scholarships and tuition waivers for incoming freshmen who achieve high ACT or SAT scores, valedictorians or salutatorians of their high school classes, students transferring to CU from other institutions, and high school seniors whose leadership and volunteerism demonstrate a commitment to public service. The McMahon Foundation and the Laura Fields Trust are two of our longest and most dedicated in this regard. Unfortunately, the limited space of this column makes it impossible to mention every one of the remaining donors by name. But I can say that this group is comprised of faculty, alumni, former employees, CU supporters, businesses, civic clubs, and families that produced multiple generations of Cameron Aggies. All of them saw how a Cameron degree changed lives for the better and wanted to make it possible for future generations to share in that dream. Words cannot express our gratitude to all of our donors for their generosity and support for our students.
Current studies show that the average lifetime earnings for someone with a bachelor’s degree are 45 percent more than someone with an associate level degree, and more than twice that of someone with a high school diploma or GED. When you look at the improvements in a person’s quality of life, there is no question that a college degree is a sound investment. And thanks to the Oklahoma Legislature, federal programs, and our local supporters, a Cameron degree is an affordable investment, too.
If you – or someone you know – has a desire to get a college education, contact us. I can promise that Cameron University will do all it can to work with you to help make that dream a reality.
John McArthur is president of Cameron University