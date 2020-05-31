Neighbors, I write to you today about the nearly 100,000 of our countrymen, women and children who have died in only the last 3-4 months from the novel coronavirus known as Covid-19.
Nearly 100,000 souls who welcomed the New Year on January 1 and celebrated Valentine’s Day in February but who are now, only a few short months later, gone from this world. Grandparents, young mothers and fathers, children, siblings, sons and daughters, isolated from family and friends, dying alone. 100,000, roughly the equivalent of the population of Lawton. What if everyone on your street, in your neighborhood, at your school, church or place of business was just suddenly gone? Would you not mourn their loss? Would such a loss not shake you to your very core?
Well, neighbors, that is exactly what has happened to us as a nation. So, why aren’t we mourning them? Why aren’t we looking, every day, for ways both large and small, to honor their memories and respect their legacies? We cannot allow their deaths to go unnoticed or unmarked in some way. We cannot allow 100,000 of our brothers and sisters to have died in vain. And yet as I drive the streets of Lawton, that’s exactly what I see happening. Everyone is going about their daily lives as if no one has died and furthermore, as if no one else is going to die when all the data tells us otherwise. Why? Where has all the caring gone?
Now to be fair, I am aware that we lowered our flags to half staff last week, ostensibly to honor all those who have lost their lives to Covid-19, along with all those brave men and women who have given their lives on bloody battlefields in defense of our nation. But to tell you the truth, it felt to me as if both groups got short shrift. There was no fanfare, there were no headlines, there was no community pronouncement calling us to even one moment of silence in their memory. Why not? Again, I have to ask, where has all the caring gone?
Did you know that the nearly 100,000 lives that have been lost to Covid-19 is more than all the lives we lost during the entirety of the Vietnam War? And yet, still, nothing — maybe we don’t seem to care about them because we, personally, don’t know anyone who has died. Or maybe it’s just because we’re so weary from just trying to live our own lives in the midst of a global pandemic that we don’t have enough energy left over to care. Yet we still seem to have plenty of energy for going shopping, gathering with friends, eating out at restaurants, going to the lake and the list goes on. Shame on all of us! 100,00 of our fellow Americans are dead and more are dying every day and the majority of us can’t even be bothered to put on a mask before going out in public.
My husband and I were thrilled when our favorite restaurant reopened. We were so excited to be able to eat there again! So imagine our dismay when upon arriving we found that neither the cooks nor the wait staff were masked. A desultory attempt had been made at social distancing with only certain tables available for customers. And the ubiquitous plexiglass sneeze guard had been placed at the register. But no masks? Really? Where has all the caring gone?
And a friend of mine in another state told me about a recent trip she made to her city’s home improvement store. First of all, the parking lot was over full, an indication that no social distancing could possibly be occurring. And then to make matters worse, as she was driving around looking for a parking place, she noticed that not a single person either going into the store or coming out had a mask on. Needless to say, she pointed her car toward the exit and left without ever going in. Where has all the caring gone?
I know wearing a mask is no fun. The truth is I hate my mask. It’s hot and sweaty, makes my glasses fog up and sometimes even makes it difficult to breathe, much less talk. And I’m a big makeup girl. I love my makeup. But I’ve given up on applying it these days as the stupid mask covers up 2/3 of my face! But here’s the thing, I wear it anyway. It’s my little way of saying to those 100,000 of my brothers and sisters who have died “I remember you. Your lives matter. I care.”
Now I know that there will be those of you reading this who will think of me, at best, as naïve or at worst, as a tool of some vast sinister conspiracy. The truth is I am neither. What I am is just a woman in her 60s, a wife and mother, a sister, a neighbor and a friend. But I am also a woman in mourning. I am in mourning for the tens of thousands of lives that have been lost to this awful virus in our country — Before Covid-19.
I am in mourning for the lives that will still be lost to this pandemic, one of whom could easily be my very own. I am in mourning for a nation that refuses to be in mourning. And I am in mourning over the loss of the country I grew up in. Surely I’m not the only person who remembers that country and misses it. It was the country that understood patriotism to mean a willingness to put the needs of others above your own. I’d sure like to live in that country again. And maybe we could take a tiny step toward that by doing one simple thing, wearing a mask. Show your neighbors you care about their health and well being. Show the 100,000 persons who have already died that you remember and respect them. And show the world that we are still that country we remember … a country that cares.
Namiqa A. Shipman lives in Lawton.