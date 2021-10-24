A little over a year ago, one elected city official said in 18 months, local residents would be very irritated with the amount of road construction going on, as the City of Lawton brought a series of projects to fruition.
From our vantage point, we’re happy to see it starting and, in fact, bring it on.
We’ve long said the poor condition of city streets, particularly arterials, have not had the attention they deserve. We talk about parks, museums, youth programs and all manner of other city projects, but the infrastructure and providing critical services (e.g., water, sewer and trash pickup) and public safety are the primary needs that need to be addressed.
Add to that a recent announcement that the city is adding projects to improve sidewalks — which could also be classified as public safety or infrastructure — throughout the community and, again we say, bring it on.
Discussions, studies and planning are all important, but there comes a time to decide there’s no time like the present. Yes, it will be inconvenient for some. Yes, if we wait another year there might be some state or federal program to help pay for it. But we think this can has been kicked down the road long enough. We’re glad to see some movement. Many of us are probably more familiar with our neighborhood potholes and how they’re holding up (or not holding up), than we are with some of our family members. Or you’re finding one side of your lane is going to create less wear and tear on your vehicle than a foot or so one way or another.
And since we’re on this soapbox, add the traffic sensors that will allow drivers to move more freely through the city. We doubt there’s anyone reading this that hasn’t sat at a traffic light, the only car at the intersection, fuming as the programming goes through its cycle to move imaginary vehicles that just aren’t there. It’s not only a timing issue, but also an environmental one. If you’re sitting there idling your car while the light waits for traffic that’s not there, that adds fumes from drivers’ brains to the ones already emanating from their vehicle’s tailpipe.
So bring it on. Just make sure the contractors have a deadline and an incentive to complete the work on time. The more the better. The quicker the better.
We hope what we’ve seen is just scratching the surface.