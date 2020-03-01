Junior Senator from Vermont since 2007 and a member of the Democratic Party since 2019, and previously from 2015 to 2016.
On health care: Create a Medicare for All, single-payer, national health insurance program to provide everyone in America with comprehensive health care coverage, free at the point of service. No networks, no premiums, no deductibles, no copays, no surprise bills. Medicare coverage will be expanded and improved to include: include dental, hearing, vision, and home- and community-based long-term care, in-patient and out-patient services, mental health and substance abuse treatment, reproductive and maternity care, prescription drugs, and more.
On the economy: Sanders has called for a 21st Century Economic Bill of Rights, referencing the first 10 amendments to the U.S. constitution guaranteeing civil rights and liberties.
On immigration: Sanders supports visa reform, securing the border and protecting both guest workers and undocumented workers from labor exploitation. Sanders would rescind the Muslim ban. He supports a path to citizenship and a path toward permanent residency for young undocumented immigrants. He opposes building a fence along the border.