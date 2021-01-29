I have this 4-cup aluminum saucepan. Well, originally it held 4 cups. Now it is so warped and so misshapen, it may just be a 3 and 3/4 cup pan, never mind the marks on the side.
It was the smallest in a nesting set of 3 we received as a wedding present. The bigger ones sort of wandered off to college with teenage sons as they moved into grungy apartments.
Unfortunately, this little pan was exactly the right size for two purposes: One, to make syrup for the hummingbird feeder and, second, to brew potpourri.
I say “unfortunately” because those two uses are why the pan is so warped
To make the hummingbird syrup, a cup of water and a fourth of cup of sugar is mixed in the pan and brought to a boil. Of course a pot never boils while being watched, so I would go outside to take down the feeder, notice flowers that need deadheading, weeds that need yanking out, a plant that needs watering. ... And before I knew it, I had copletely forgotten about the sugar water until I heard the smoke alarm and sniffed the unmistakable odor of burned sugar seeping through the door.
“Oh, no! Not again!” I’d moan, as I rushed inside to find a thick black crust coating the bottom of the pan and smoke filling the kitchen.
I liked to make a potpourri by simmering cinammon sticks, whole cloves and some lemon or orange rind in that little pan. It made the whole house smell homey and delicious like homemade cookies had just been pulled out of the oven when, in fact, only odorless Oreos were on hand. Not wanting to waste time waiting for the pot to boil, I’d go check my e-mail, or watch the news, and suddenly the house reeked not of freshly baked cookies but charred spices and fruit rind.
This little pan is 71 years old now and has been used nearly every day except for the ones where it sat soaking in various solutions in futile attempts to soften the black crust. I figure its little bottom has been held to the flame more than 22,000 times. Actually, the more warped it became, the less of its bottom touched the flame. Half of the pan is roughly a half circle — the other half looks like it has either been beaten with a hammer or used itself to beat off a burglar.
Now some people, sensible, practical, once they burn a pot beyond salvation, simply toss it in the trash can. I cannot do that. This pan is part of my family. So, over the years, I have hacked and scraped, picked and prodded at the black crust with ice picks, screw drivers, spatulas, butter knives, paring knives, finishing off the chore with wire scratchers, SOS pads and fingernails.
Having just gone through this messy and tedious operation once again, my little pan’s inside was shiny once more, except for the many permanently black pock marks, ready for some of its other duties: Steeping tea leaves for iced tea, making Barbara Striesand’s chocolate fudge sauce and watering house plants. But, alas, a tiny hole through the bottom allowed its contents to seep through and its long life of service was over. I can’t just throw away a companion of 71 years. But until I figure out a second career for it, it sits in its usual place in a stack of pans in a kitchen cabinet. One of these days, I’ll have an epiphany and I’ll know what to do with it.
Just not yet.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.