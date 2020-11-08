If the Christmas decorations are in the stores, it must not be too early to wish you a safe and healthy Thanksgiving. On behalf of the students and employees at Cameron University, I do wish the very best to you and to your families. Even with so much turmoil, we have many reasons to offer thanks. I certainly want to put our area healthcare providers at the top of my list for thanks this year. As diligently as our student body and our employees have taken and continue to take physical distancing, hygiene, face coverings, and so many other precautions, we have had positive cases. Without exception, we have received concern and quality healthcare.
The ongoing pandemic continues to influence operations and planning. For example, the recent inclement weather days were made very different by the pandemic. In more usual times, a weather closure is predicated by checks on the temperatures to make sure it is safe for children to be outside and the conditions of roads and sidewalks for our employees and students to safely travel. This year, we added the new twists of checking how many homes were without electricity. Since more than 80 percent of instructional opportunity now depends on access to electricity and the Internet, those considerations actually overtook icy roads as a reason to close.
Next up, Thanksgiving. Again, in more usual times, this holiday provides a much-needed respite and an opportunity for social gatherings with family and friends both near and further afield. As an educator, my biggest worry was getting the students back on campus for a last week of classes followed by a strong showing on final exams. I don’t have any science to back this claim, but many teachers are certain that turkey or some other traditional holiday food causes memory loss for college students.
This year, the pandemic will affect planning for this holiday, too. At Cameron University, we plan to resume operations after the holiday in support of our students. The conclusion of classes with term papers and final examinations is already a stressful time and a cause for anxiety for some. We elected not to add to that stress by asking our students to change learning formats, class locations, and any number of other variables at just the time we are trying to get them to relax and demonstrate to us and to themselves how much they have learned over the course of the fall. I realize that we have only exchanged one stress for another, as many students and employees will be concerned about who has travelled where, who has been with whom, and who has what.
To that end, we are encouraging our students and employees to travel less this holiday, to stay local, and to spend time in person with the same circle of family and friends they have encountered all fall. For other family and friends, rather than travel, we encourage renewing relationships through Zoom or Skype sessions, telephone calls, social media posts, or actually writing a letter. (I’m sure that you may find a video on YouTube that explains how to do that!) For those of you who don’t get to see a Cameron student or employee this season because they took our advice, I offer my apologies. In the near term, I don’t want a student to be in quarantine for final exams. In the longer term, I want you and them to enjoy each other’s company for years to come.
Happy Thanksgiving!
John McArthur is president of Cameron University