Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/7/2021 - 3/13/2021

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

3/1/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 49,148 45,702 25,170

Feeder Cattle: 46,858(95.3%) 43,905(96.1%) 23,615(93.8%)

Slaughter Cattle: 1,465(3.0%) 1,123(2.5%) 1,068(4.2%)

Replacement Cattle: 825(1.7%) 674(1.5%) 487(1.9%)

Special Note: Special Note: For NASS: This week: 2,290 cows and bulls sold with 64 percent going to packers; Last Week: 1,797 head sold with 60 percent going to packers; Last Year: 1,726 head sold with 62 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: : Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers sold steady. Feeder heifers mostly steady to 3.00 higher. Steer calves steady. Heifer calves mostly steady to 5.00 lower. Demand mostly moderate for all classes. Spring weather is in full effect across the trade region. Many areas can expect to receive rain over the weekend. Slaughter cows and bulls sold steady to 3.00 lower. Packer demand moderate. Supply included: 95% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 41% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 3% Slaughter Cattle (84% Cows, 16% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (13% Stock Cows, 60% Bred Cows, 6% Bred Heifers, 20% Cow-Calf Pairs, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 66%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;278-293;287;185.00-195.00;188.76

4;251;251;207.50;207.50;ThinFleshed

75;300-348;321;183.00-217.00;199.44

155;350-398;370;177.00-207.00;191.80

358;403-445;427;174.00-204.00;186.16

38;408-428;425;187.00-190.00;189.77;ThinFleshed

590;450-497;472;165.00-192.00;180.47

6;455;455;184.00;184.00;ThinFleshed

833;502-549;526;155.00-180.25;170.25

38;509-517;511;180.00-184.00;182.22;ThinFleshed

17;541;541;166.00;166.00;Unweaned

905;550-596;574;150.00-175.00;162.40

14;567;567;177.00;177.00;ThinFleshed

1644;600-649;625;140.00-167.50;152.38

3;637;637;155.00;155.00;ThinFleshed

6;640;640;139.00;139.00;Unweaned

1161;650-699;673;130.00-159.75;145.53

23;671-692;679;131.00-135.00;132.59;Unweaned

2275;700-749;725;125.00-153.00;139.64

11;746;746;127.00;127.00;Fleshy

1323;751-799;773;114.00-138.75;134.04

2459;800-849;827;115.50-138.50;129.48

45;803-838;826;137.50-144.00;140.57;ThinFleshed

1956;850-897;868;123.00-135.00;127.37

5;852;852;117.00;117.00;Full

1111;900-947;923;110.00-129.00;124.73

22;937;937;119.25;119.25;Fleshy

81;920;920;114.00;114.00;Full

687;951-999;968;106.00-125.00;121.38

276;1011-1049;1027;114.00-126.25;117.85

51;1069-1080;1078;114.00-119.50;116.25