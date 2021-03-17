Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/7/2021 - 3/13/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
3/1/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 49,148 45,702 25,170
Feeder Cattle: 46,858(95.3%) 43,905(96.1%) 23,615(93.8%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,465(3.0%) 1,123(2.5%) 1,068(4.2%)
Replacement Cattle: 825(1.7%) 674(1.5%) 487(1.9%)
Special Note: Special Note: For NASS: This week: 2,290 cows and bulls sold with 64 percent going to packers; Last Week: 1,797 head sold with 60 percent going to packers; Last Year: 1,726 head sold with 62 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: : Ada, Apache, McAlester, OKC, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers sold steady. Feeder heifers mostly steady to 3.00 higher. Steer calves steady. Heifer calves mostly steady to 5.00 lower. Demand mostly moderate for all classes. Spring weather is in full effect across the trade region. Many areas can expect to receive rain over the weekend. Slaughter cows and bulls sold steady to 3.00 lower. Packer demand moderate. Supply included: 95% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 41% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 3% Slaughter Cattle (84% Cows, 16% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (13% Stock Cows, 60% Bred Cows, 6% Bred Heifers, 20% Cow-Calf Pairs, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 66%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;278-293;287;185.00-195.00;188.76
4;251;251;207.50;207.50;ThinFleshed
75;300-348;321;183.00-217.00;199.44
155;350-398;370;177.00-207.00;191.80
358;403-445;427;174.00-204.00;186.16
38;408-428;425;187.00-190.00;189.77;ThinFleshed
590;450-497;472;165.00-192.00;180.47
6;455;455;184.00;184.00;ThinFleshed
833;502-549;526;155.00-180.25;170.25
38;509-517;511;180.00-184.00;182.22;ThinFleshed
17;541;541;166.00;166.00;Unweaned
905;550-596;574;150.00-175.00;162.40
14;567;567;177.00;177.00;ThinFleshed
1644;600-649;625;140.00-167.50;152.38
3;637;637;155.00;155.00;ThinFleshed
6;640;640;139.00;139.00;Unweaned
1161;650-699;673;130.00-159.75;145.53
23;671-692;679;131.00-135.00;132.59;Unweaned
2275;700-749;725;125.00-153.00;139.64
11;746;746;127.00;127.00;Fleshy
1323;751-799;773;114.00-138.75;134.04
2459;800-849;827;115.50-138.50;129.48
45;803-838;826;137.50-144.00;140.57;ThinFleshed
1956;850-897;868;123.00-135.00;127.37
5;852;852;117.00;117.00;Full
1111;900-947;923;110.00-129.00;124.73
22;937;937;119.25;119.25;Fleshy
81;920;920;114.00;114.00;Full
687;951-999;968;106.00-125.00;121.38
276;1011-1049;1027;114.00-126.25;117.85
51;1069-1080;1078;114.00-119.50;116.25