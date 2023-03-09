KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Caleb Asberry scored 15 points, Bryce Thompson added 12 and seventh-seeded Oklahoma State overcame two more injuries in the backcourt to beat No. 10 seed Oklahoma 57-49 in the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night.

The Cowboys already were missing star guard Avery Anderson III following wrist surgery. Chris Harris Jr. then left midway through the first half after landing awkwardly on a 3-point attempt, and John-Michael Wright was hurt with about 4 1/2 minutes to go while scrambling for the ball near midcourt.