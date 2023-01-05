Oklahoma National Guard top officer pins second star

Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma, speaks during his promotion ceremony held at the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City, Monday. Mancino pinned his second star, officially reaching the highest rank one can achieve with the Oklahoma National Guard.

 Oklahoma National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mireille Merilice-Roberts

OKLAHOMA CITY — Family, friends and fellow service members gathered at the Oklahoma State Capitol to celebrate the promotion of Oklahoma’s adjutant general, the top military advisor to the Oklahoma governor and who commands the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard.

Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino pinned his second star, officially reaching the highest rank one can achieve within the Oklahoma National Guard.