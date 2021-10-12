Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/11/2021 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

10/4/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 8,200 6,210 6,867

Feeder Cattle: 8,200(100.0%) 6,210(100.0%) 6,867(100.0%)

*** Add Mid session***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 2.00 - 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers unevenly steady. Steer calves 3.00 -5.00 higher. Heifers calves steady to 2.00 higher. Demand is moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 37% Heifers, 4% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 60%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

28;306-341;319;177.00-182.00;178.91

40;362-376;368;178.00-195.00;188.16

72;401-445;435;170.00-185.00;179.12

42;428-449;436;166.00-171.00;169.04;Unweaned

22;452-476;460;173.00-184.50;180.07

83;480-494;493;157.50-168.00;157.99;Unweaned

183;525-545;534;158.00-176.00;163.17

39;532-548;545;141.00-154.50;152.14;Unweaned

133;550-568;555;153.00-167.00;162.51

87;555;555;149.00;149.00;Unweaned

141;603-642;628;150.00-160.00;154.66

15;604-614;609;149.00-151.00;150.07;Unweaned

484;654-696;670;152.75-162.50;154.80

121;657-671;662;142.00-151.75;147.79;Unweaned

202;702-747;728;149.00-158.50;154.33

53;737;737;143.50;143.50;Unweaned

415;759-799;780;150.00-161.75;155.67

31;774;774;141.00;141.00;Unweaned

73;812-822;814;143.00-159.00;155.74

55;876-898;884;143.00-144.50;143.82

12;954;954;140.00;140.00