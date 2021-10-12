agate Oklahoma livestock Oct 12, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OKLivestock Weighted Average Report for 10/11/2021 - PreliminaryAUCTIONThis Week Last Reported10/4/2021Last YearTotal Receipts: 8,200 6,210 6,867Feeder Cattle: 8,200(100.0%) 6,210(100.0%) 6,867(100.0%)*** Add Mid session***Compared to last week: Feeder steers 2.00 - 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers unevenly steady. Steer calves 3.00 -5.00 higher. Heifers calves steady to 2.00 higher. Demand is moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 37% Heifers, 4% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 60%.FEEDER CATTLESTEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price28;306-341;319;177.00-182.00;178.9140;362-376;368;178.00-195.00;188.1672;401-445;435;170.00-185.00;179.1242;428-449;436;166.00-171.00;169.04;Unweaned22;452-476;460;173.00-184.50;180.0783;480-494;493;157.50-168.00;157.99;Unweaned183;525-545;534;158.00-176.00;163.1739;532-548;545;141.00-154.50;152.14;Unweaned133;550-568;555;153.00-167.00;162.5187;555;555;149.00;149.00;Unweaned141;603-642;628;150.00-160.00;154.6615;604-614;609;149.00-151.00;150.07;Unweaned484;654-696;670;152.75-162.50;154.80121;657-671;662;142.00-151.75;147.79;Unweaned202;702-747;728;149.00-158.50;154.3353;737;737;143.50;143.50;Unweaned415;759-799;780;150.00-161.75;155.6731;774;774;141.00;141.00;Unweaned73;812-822;814;143.00-159.00;155.7455;876-898;884;143.00-144.50;143.8212;954;954;140.00;140.00 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cattle Heifer Zootechnics Steer Livestock Feeder Supply Calf Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists