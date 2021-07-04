Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/27/2021 - 7/3/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
6/21/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 21,786 31,259 24,879
Feeder Cattle: 19,533(89.7%) 28,736(91.9%) 22,900(92.0%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,699(7.8%) 1,751(5.6%) 1,556(6.3%)
Replacement Cattle: 554(2.5%) 772(2.5%) 423(1.7%)
Special Note: ***Resending with cow and bull trend***
Special Note: For NASS: 2,231 cows and bulls sold with 60 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,555 with 55 percent going to packers; Last year: 1,526 with 60 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 2.00 lower, except 900 lbs to 5.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold steady to 1.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Corn futures rose sharply following a lower grain stocks report this week. Steer calves sold steady to 4.00 higher. Heifer calves mostly steady to 2.00 higher. Demand good for calves but numbers limited. Heavy rains continued to fall this week in all of Oklahoma causing flooding in many areas of the state. Rain is expected to slack off for a couple of days. Slaughter cows 2.00-4.00 lower, except Boner Cows 1.00-2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 1.00-2.00 lower. *** Please note, some sales closed late in the week for the July 4th Holiday. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (58% Steers, 38% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (11% Stock Cows, 60% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 28% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 69%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;305;305;210.00;210.00;ThinFleshed
92;350-390;367;177.00-207.50;193.87
105;400-448;427;167.00-202.00;178.95
14;403;403;194.00;194.00;Fancy
21;404-405;404;190.00-193.00;190.57;ThinFleshed
250;450-495;474;158.00-187.00;173.32
9;460-477;469;177.00-179.00;177.87;ThinFleshed
161;500-542;523;160.00-177.00;170.42
312;550-599;574;158.50-178.00;168.81
483;600-649;626;150.00-167.50;160.23
45;601-638;626;155.00;155.00;Unweaned
461;650-698;680;140.00-160.00;152.68
694;700-749;726;132.50-156.00;150.68
660;750-799;781;129.00-154.00;146.62
793;803-849;826;125.00-151.00;145.40
550;852-899;880;111.00-148.75;142.05
205;885-898;895;144.00-144.50;144.11;Fancy
553;905-949;924;135.00-144.00;139.51
283;953-995;961;116.00-146.75;139.69
210;989;989;140.00;140.00;Fancy
33;1025-1032;1030;126.00-127.00;126.33
215;1009;1009;135.50;135.50;Fancy
52;1071;1071;130.00;130.00
235;1092;1092;136.00;136.00;Fancy
10;1110;1110;120.00;120.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
22;300-345;322;176.00-186.00;181.81
25;355-395;379;166.00-179.00;172.88
32;400-448;434;154.00-177.00;164.15
58;458-498;472;145.00-164.00;156.63
125;500-543;526;144.00-166.00;158.83
411;557-598;577;139.00-163.00;156.00
24;575;575;165.00;165.00;ThinFleshed
120;610-649;629;134.00-155.50;148.26
259;651-699;680;131.00-154.00;146.81
71;710-748;738;125.00-140.00;136.54
117;750-785;761;132.00-149.00;142.98
335;805-841;818;134.00-147.00;142.36
137;867-892;875;137.00-139.75;138.06
85;882;882;142.00;142.00;ThinFleshed
39;928-944;933;122.00-134.00;129.98
70;981-996;987;129.00-134.85;132.57
6;1030;1030;120.00;120.00
12;1102;1102;119.00;119.00
4;1166;1166;108.00;108.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;300-335;306;160.00-165.00;161.00
7;350-395;371;155.00-170.00;160.13
30;400-445;415;155.00-171.00;160.17
24;465-495;479;152.00-169.00;158.81
59;500-545;524;140.00-165.00;152.74
73;550-598;559;139.50-160.00;147.18
10;605-645;621;130.00-145.00;140.51
10;650-690;666;125.00-133.00;131.30
6;708-711;710;116.00-120.00;117.33
10;797;797;131.00;131.00
16;803;803;130.00;130.00
STEERS - Small and Medium 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;585-595;587;46.00-50.00;49.19
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;215-240;229;172.50-180.00;175.51
12;260-296;284;165.00-175.00;168.05
44;300-334;319;147.00-176.00;166.42
118;350-399;374;153.00-177.00;163.98
245;400-448;428;146.00-167.00;157.56
278;450-493;471;137.00-161.00;149.44
291;500-548;527;135.00-158.00;145.82
197;550-598;568;130.00-156.00;140.62
554;600-647;629;128.00-150.00;143.83
601;650-698;681;127.00-146.00;138.17
603;700-743;724;120.00-144.00;138.69
645;750-799;780;120.00-142.50;134.54
317;800-844;832;110.00-134.75;130.91
188;850-882;857;127.00-136.75;130.57
88;900-948;920;120.00-129.00;123.24
4;1006;1006;107.00;107.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;225-240;235;150.00-157.00;154.77
7;275-285;276;150.00-151.00;150.85
21;300-344;328;147.00-173.00;155.62
58;355-398;381;141.00-166.00;152.62
40;400-447;435;138.00-149.00;145.19
155;450-499;482;125.00-153.00;142.49
226;502-548;533;128.00-147.00;139.67
237;550-591;577;120.00-145.00;137.54
86;600-634;616;117.00-135.00;131.49
89;667-695;680;117.00-137.00;130.99
3;702;702;115.00;115.00
28;706;706;141.50;141.50;ThinFleshed
145;762-784;774;120.50-134.00;129.19
38;814-839;823;120.00-131.00;125.89
11;875;875;123.00;123.00
18;976;976;117.50;117.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;325-330;327;130.00-143.00;134.02
12;350-395;365;135.00-150.00;140.16
30;400-445;427;123.00-147.00;138.70
23;450-498;474;115.00-141.00;132.56
39;503-545;519;125.00-137.00;131.76
40;509;509;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
25;550-595;581;121.00-135.00;127.15
9;600-645;627;110.00-130.00;123.34
13;655-685;674;112.00-120.00;116.56
44;715-748;725;104.00-118.00;116.82
88;793;793;125.00;125.00
3;890;890;97.50;97.50
15;985;985;90.00;90.00
6;1021;1021;85.00;85.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;230-243;238;200.00-202.00;201.17
11;250-290;265;200.00-212.50;205.11
22;300-345;322;180.00-205.00;195.44
8;328-330;329;206.00-210.00;207.51;ThinFleshed
70;354-396;381;166.00-189.00;183.97
61;400-448;417;161.00-187.00;170.46
58;458-498;478;147.00-178.00;157.42
56;500-545;519;144.00-160.00;151.30
105;550-598;576;135.50-160.00;146.22
15;600-641;620;141.00-154.00;144.66
41;650-685;670;122.00-143.00;135.51
8;700-740;712;115.00-127.00;123.57
5;758-775;764;119.00-121.00;120.60
2;815;815;109.00;109.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;288;288;180.00;180.00
4;355-395;366;160.00-170.00;164.17
2;400;400;174.00;174.00
10;450-487;464;140.00-150.00;145.47
10;530-543;537;140.00-146.00;143.03
9;539;539;149.00;149.00;Unweaned
5;610-638;632;125.00-137.00;134.69
2;673;673;125.00;125.00
16;723;723;125.00;125.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;370-385;378;141.00-151.00;145.90
15;400-440;420;140.00-155.00;150.05
8;463-495;481;132.00-145.00;139.17
13;500-540;523;132.00-154.00;140.53
12;550-595;571;126.00-142.00;135.37
3;600-640;623;120.00-131.00;124.39
1;675;675;124.00;124.00
4;706;706;74.00;74.00
3;955-985;975;90.00;90.00