Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/12/2021 - 9/18/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
9/6/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 32,873 14,358 33,158
Feeder Cattle: 29,107(88.5%) 13,100(91.2%) 30,070(90.7%)
Slaughter Cattle: 2,825(8.6%) 1,008(7.0%) 2,199(6.6%)
Replacement Cattle: 941(2.9%) 250(1.7%) 889(2.7%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 3,678 cows and bulls sold with 71 percent going to packers; Last week: 1,356 head sold with 80 percent going to packers; Last Year: 3,171 head sold with 69 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week's light test: Feeder steers sold 1.00-4.00 lower. Feeder heifers 5.00-10.00 lower. Demand moderate for feeder cattle. Cattle futures continue to lag especially on the feeder side. Slaughter cattle cash prices held mainly steady, however USDA's Boxed Beef prices continued to decline and thru Thursday, posted another week loss of 10.00. Steer calves steady to 2.00 lower. Heifer calves steady to 5.00 lower. Demand light to moderate as many sales noted increased numbers of short or un-weaned calves. The Oklahoma Mesonet is showing over 50 percent of the state in abnormally dry conditions and over 10 percent going into the moderate drought levels. Forecasts continue to show warm dry conditions for the near future but a slight chance of rain for next week with cool, fall like temperatures coming. Slaughter cow numbers increased drastically with these dry conditions and the fall culling season is on. Slaughter cows sold steady to 1.00 lower. Slaughter bulls sold steady. Several sales had increased numbers of middle aged, bred cows coming to town. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (58% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 36% Heifers, 5% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (82% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 17% Cow-Calf Pairs, 0% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 59%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
1;145;145;260.00;260.00;Fancy
3;247;247;215.00;215.00
5;283-285;283;201.00-202.50;202.20
95;315-347;332;189.00-209.00;197.74
18;305-349;328;202.00-214.00;209.90;ThinFleshed
10;301-347;333;199.00-200.00;199.27;Unweaned
149;350-398;370;171.00-203.00;186.40
13;350-368;360;190.00-200.00;193.50;ThinFleshed
14;367-385;372;161.00-175.00;170.86;Unweaned
187;400-448;428;156.00-193.00;181.40
22;400-438;423;157.00-164.00;160.82;Unweaned
200;450-495;473;158.00-190.00;174.20
54;458-489;477;148.00-167.00;160.37;Unweaned
370;500-549;523;148.00-175.00;162.19
86;505-545;524;141.00-166.00;158.27;Unweaned
391;550-596;572;148.00-178.00;158.92
119;558-599;589;140.00-159.00;148.37;Unweaned
1008;600-649;623;149.00-169.50;159.80
23;614;614;165.00;165.00;ThinFleshed
213;601-649;626;142.00-159.00;149.48;Unweaned
493;650-696;677;132.00-165.00;156.86
145;651-687;673;132.50-150.00;141.31;Unweaned
1429;700-749;723;125.00-159.50;154.35
12;703;703;159.00;159.00;ThinFleshed
115;702-738;723;138.00-144.00;141.86;Unweaned
692;751-796;772;111.00-159.25;153.48
39;752-783;770;133.00-142.50;140.31;Unweaned
1075;801-848;819;110.00-158.00;150.85
4;801;801;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
889;851-898;874;113.00-153.00;145.62
432;902-943;923;134.50-153.25;144.49
58;983-996;987;125.00-148.00;142.25
2;1025;1025;100.00;100.00
72;1070-1078;1073;136.00-139.00;138.04
13;1145;1145;121.00;121.00
5;1161;1161;115.00;115.00