Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 5/10/2021 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
5/3/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 6,500 5,751 10,767
Feeder Cattle: 6,500(100.0%) 5,751(100.0%) 10,767(100.0%)
***Mid session***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady. Feeder heifers steady to 2.00 higher, most advanced on heavier weights. Steers calves 2.00- 4.00 higher. Heifer calves steady. Demand is moderate to good. Cool weather continues to hold strong with temps only reaching the mid sixties when the norm should be 80. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (47% Steers, 53% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 79%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;299;299;185.00;185.00
19;362-392;380;181.00-189.00;184.89
32;433-449;439;175.00-190.00;182.94
14;441;441;200.00;200.00;Fancy
18;425;425;197.00;197.00;ThinFleshed
8;425;425;173.00;173.00;Unweaned
8;476;476;185.00;185.00;ThinFleshed
37;539-548;544;171.00-177.00;173.30
79;550-579;565;159.00-175.00;169.41
16;585-595;593;143.00-145.00;143.37;Unweaned
150;605-647;622;144.00-157.00;151.09
9;614;614;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
83;655-696;678;137.00-151.50;146.18
15;655;655;155.50;155.50;ThinFleshed
173;706-747;722;134.00-149.00;140.13
216;752-796;768;131.00-147.25;137.92
212;801-848;825;126.00-134.75;129.72
195;864-895;883;123.00-131.50;126.77
116;915-945;928;119.00-126.60;124.03
83;952-981;959;120.50-122.00;121.76
7;1037;1037;115.00;115.00
10;1100-1101;1101;114.50-115.00;114.75
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;364-394;379;176.00;176.00
31;503-531;523;151.00-177.00;161.94
34;551-598;582;142.50-146.00;143.27
8;581;581;166.00;166.00;ThinFleshed
6;624;624;145.00;145.00
26;653-689;676;126.00-141.00;132.67
40;727-732;730;132.00-142.00;135.48
45;773-779;774;122.00-127.50;123.23
4;801;801;125.00;125.00
9;887;887;124.00;124.00
17;934;934;123.00;123.00
8;978;978;120.00;120.00
15;1072;1072;101.00;101.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;459;459;155.00;155.00
11;543;543;151.00;151.00
3;627;627;123.00;123.00;Unweaned
5;705;705;133.00;133.00
8;894;894;105.00;105.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;336;336;153.00;153.00
16;363-373;368;155.00-162.00;158.37
41;411-417;413;141.00-159.00;153.13
7;441;441;144.00;144.00;Unweaned
50;462-497;487;143.00-155.00;147.17
4;453;453;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
104;515-545;526;135.00-154.50;146.48
105;555-582;576;133.50-150.50;138.73
6;592;592;124.00;124.00;Unweaned
281;602-649;625;128.00-141.50;131.93
199;665-698;685;120.00-150.00;129.16
5;677;677;123.00;123.00;Unweaned
292;707-745;727;115.00-130.00;126.84
192;750-794;778;118.00-128.50;121.35
7;786;786;117.00;117.00;Fleshy
132;807-833;822;119.00-122.75;120.77
230;854-878;868;114.50-119.00;117.82
96;909-945;936;108.50-116.50;110.37
17;955;955;124.00;124.00
17;1021;1021;107.00;107.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;465;465;144.00;144.00
14;467-477;473;147.00-148.00;147.65;ThinFleshed
19;526-548;529;137.00-145.00;143.69
15;552-558;556;130.00-135.00;133.01
3;628;628;125.00;125.00
55;666-674;671;117.50-128.00;123.94
26;725-743;730;122.50-125.00;123.19
26;757;757;122.00;122.00
5;880;880;112.00;112.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;541;541;125.00;125.00
6;667;667;117.00;117.00
5;727;727;109.00;109.00
HEIFERS - Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;325;325;169.00;169.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;495;495;170.00;170.00
5;671;671;135.50;135.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;594;594;143.75;143.75
5;670;670;134.00;134.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;550;550;126.00;126.00
5;632;632;126.00;126.00