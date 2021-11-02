agate Oklahoma livestock Nov 2, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OKLivestock Weighted Average Report for 11/1/2021 - PreliminaryAUCTIONThis Week;Last Reported;10/25/2021;;Last YearTotal Receipts:;8,000;7,966;2,661Feeder Cattle:;8,000(100.0%);7,966(100.0%);2,661(100.0%)*** Mid-Session ***Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers unevenly steady. Steer calves 2.00 - 4.00 lower. Heifer calves 3.00 - 5.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Quality average to attractive. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (61% Steers, 38% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 48%.FEEDER CATTLESTEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price30;329-348;336;189.00-195.00;192.7313;367;367;191.00;191.0097;404-447;430;174.00-191.00;184.5582;464-492;481;179.00-188.50;182.98148;504-545;526;162.00-175.00;164.4760;513-519;517;177.00-178.00;177.74;ThinFleshed347;550-592;579;155.50-169.00;162.5713;555;555;175.00;175.00;ThinFleshed168;604-645;620;155.00-169.00;160.3528;611;611;173.50;173.50;Gaunt33;601-629;614;168.00-168.50;168.27;ThinFleshed273;653-699;674;148.00-158.00;154.7761;652;652;167.00;167.00;Fancy259;703-745;712;148.00-157.00;155.1811;718;718;144.00;144.00;Unweaned187;750-798;773;145.00-159.00;155.317;791;791;136.00;136.00;Unweaned74;800-818;805;151.00-154.00;152.6619;922;922;144.00;144.00 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cattle Heifer Steer Livestock Zootechnics Supply Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists