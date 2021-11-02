Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/1/2021 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week;Last Reported;10/25/2021

;;Last Year

Total Receipts:;8,000;7,966;2,661

Feeder Cattle:;8,000(100.0%);7,966(100.0%);2,661(100.0%)

*** Mid-Session ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers unevenly steady. Steer calves 2.00 - 4.00 lower. Heifer calves 3.00 - 5.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Quality average to attractive. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (61% Steers, 38% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 48%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

30;329-348;336;189.00-195.00;192.73

13;367;367;191.00;191.00

97;404-447;430;174.00-191.00;184.55

82;464-492;481;179.00-188.50;182.98

148;504-545;526;162.00-175.00;164.47

60;513-519;517;177.00-178.00;177.74;ThinFleshed

347;550-592;579;155.50-169.00;162.57

13;555;555;175.00;175.00;ThinFleshed

168;604-645;620;155.00-169.00;160.35

28;611;611;173.50;173.50;Gaunt

33;601-629;614;168.00-168.50;168.27;ThinFleshed

273;653-699;674;148.00-158.00;154.77

61;652;652;167.00;167.00;Fancy

259;703-745;712;148.00-157.00;155.18

11;718;718;144.00;144.00;Unweaned

187;750-798;773;145.00-159.00;155.31

7;791;791;136.00;136.00;Unweaned

74;800-818;805;151.00-154.00;152.66

19;922;922;144.00;144.00

