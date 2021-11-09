Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/8/2021 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

11/1/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 10,275 8,003 11,125

Feeder Cattle: 10,275(100.0%) 8,003(100.0%) 11,125(100.0%)

***Mid-Session***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers 5.00 - 7.00 higher. Steer calves 7.00 - 10.00 higher. Heifer calves unevenly steady. Demand good. Quality average to attractive. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 44% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 43%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;325;325;214.00;214.00

76;371-399;389;184.00-200.00;189.32

21;408-420;415;191.50-206.00;199.62

25;417;417;167.00;167.00;Unweaned

130;451-493;472;184.00-199.00;189.37

26;476-482;480;173.00-176.50;175.57;Unweaned

77;504-533;517;172.00-188.00;179.93

79;503-546;521;165.50-177.50;170.17;Unweaned

155;555-596;574;161.00-172.00;165.51

11;575;575;151.00;151.00;Unweaned

278;600-644;620;152.00-176.00;162.12

8;648;648;154.00;154.00;Unweaned

374;659-698;673;153.00-162.50;159.81

45;668-674;669;145.00-153.00;150.31;Unweaned

63;733-742;740;151.00-155.00;154.25

114;750-792;763;150.00-165.00;159.85

128;819-830;828;149.00-163.00;160.23

117;872-891;883;149.00-155.00;150.05

47;915-934;921;147.00-159.00;154.25

8;1068;1068;139.00;139.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;335;335;164.00;164.00

15;373-390;376;154.00-169.00;157.11

13;414-420;418;177.00-186.00;183.26

22;439;439;156.00;156.00;Unweaned

84;465-498;475;155.00-183.00;173.07

11;494;494;145.00;145.00;Unweaned

44;517-549;538;163.00-165.00;164.78

19;530-532;530;150.00-159.00;157.57;Unweaned

72;570-590;577;142.00-150.00;145.32

15;558-579;568;148.00-154.00;150.86;Unweaned

33;603-633;608;147.00-159.00;149.27

20;615;615;154.50;154.50;Unweaned

11;683;683;136.00;136.00;Unweaned

3;702;702;127.00;127.00;Unweaned

7;797;797;135.00;135.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;313;313;155.00;155.00

20;399;399;159.00;159.00

27;592;592;110.00;110.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

19;351;351;151.00;151.00

62;429;429;141.00;141.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;341;341;160.00;160.00;Unweaned

6;388;388;161.00;161.00

103;403-442;424;148.00-160.00;152.93

16;414;414;162.00;162.00;ThinFleshed

170;454-497;478;145.00-158.00;150.14

17;477;477;165.00;165.00;ThinFleshed

8;491;491;148.00;148.00;Unweaned

244;502-548;521;144.00-158.00;149.96

20;544;544;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

274;552-599;571;143.00-158.50;149.76

31;570-575;574;129.00-139.00;136.76;Unweaned

93;602-643;616;140.00-156.00;148.23

12;631;631;135.00;135.00;Fleshy

9;637;637;154.50;154.50;ThinFleshed

28;638;638;146.00;146.00;Unweaned

106;664-690;674;145.00-159.50;153.32

133;719-736;732;144.00-157.50;151.79

89;766-775;773;151.00-159.00;152.69

8;849;849;146.00;146.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;299;299;130.00;130.00

10;328;328;143.00;143.00

18;389;389;154.00;154.00

16;434;434;145.00;145.00

34;421;421;126.00;126.00;Unweaned

10;459;459;143.50;143.50

26;468-491;486;125.00-135.00;131.85;Unweaned

79;522-536;532;133.00-145.00;138.77

37;522;522;126.50;126.50;Unweaned

90;565-592;579;134.00-141.00;139.78

7;554;554;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

50;605-628;620;134.00-139.00;135.34

4;640;640;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

13;658-689;682;130.00-149.00;144.77

12;701-745;723;121.00-131.00;125.85

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;309;309;142.00;142.00

13;372;372;120.00;120.00

53;459;459;110.00;110.00;Unweaned

4;583;583;108.00;108.00;Unweaned

3;735;735;125.00;125.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;316;316;199.00;199.00

15;352-395;381;185.00;185.00

11;593;593;145.00;145.00;Unweaned

12;630;630;142.00;142.00

12;639;639;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;576;576;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;534;534;129.00;129.00