Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/8/2021 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
11/1/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 10,275 8,003 11,125
Feeder Cattle: 10,275(100.0%) 8,003(100.0%) 11,125(100.0%)
***Mid-Session***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers 5.00 - 7.00 higher. Steer calves 7.00 - 10.00 higher. Heifer calves unevenly steady. Demand good. Quality average to attractive. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 44% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 43%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;325;325;214.00;214.00
76;371-399;389;184.00-200.00;189.32
21;408-420;415;191.50-206.00;199.62
25;417;417;167.00;167.00;Unweaned
130;451-493;472;184.00-199.00;189.37
26;476-482;480;173.00-176.50;175.57;Unweaned
77;504-533;517;172.00-188.00;179.93
79;503-546;521;165.50-177.50;170.17;Unweaned
155;555-596;574;161.00-172.00;165.51
11;575;575;151.00;151.00;Unweaned
278;600-644;620;152.00-176.00;162.12
8;648;648;154.00;154.00;Unweaned
374;659-698;673;153.00-162.50;159.81
45;668-674;669;145.00-153.00;150.31;Unweaned
63;733-742;740;151.00-155.00;154.25
114;750-792;763;150.00-165.00;159.85
128;819-830;828;149.00-163.00;160.23
117;872-891;883;149.00-155.00;150.05
47;915-934;921;147.00-159.00;154.25
8;1068;1068;139.00;139.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;335;335;164.00;164.00
15;373-390;376;154.00-169.00;157.11
13;414-420;418;177.00-186.00;183.26
22;439;439;156.00;156.00;Unweaned
84;465-498;475;155.00-183.00;173.07
11;494;494;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
44;517-549;538;163.00-165.00;164.78
19;530-532;530;150.00-159.00;157.57;Unweaned
72;570-590;577;142.00-150.00;145.32
15;558-579;568;148.00-154.00;150.86;Unweaned
33;603-633;608;147.00-159.00;149.27
20;615;615;154.50;154.50;Unweaned
11;683;683;136.00;136.00;Unweaned
3;702;702;127.00;127.00;Unweaned
7;797;797;135.00;135.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;313;313;155.00;155.00
20;399;399;159.00;159.00
27;592;592;110.00;110.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;351;351;151.00;151.00
62;429;429;141.00;141.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;341;341;160.00;160.00;Unweaned
6;388;388;161.00;161.00
103;403-442;424;148.00-160.00;152.93
16;414;414;162.00;162.00;ThinFleshed
170;454-497;478;145.00-158.00;150.14
17;477;477;165.00;165.00;ThinFleshed
8;491;491;148.00;148.00;Unweaned
244;502-548;521;144.00-158.00;149.96
20;544;544;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
274;552-599;571;143.00-158.50;149.76
31;570-575;574;129.00-139.00;136.76;Unweaned
93;602-643;616;140.00-156.00;148.23
12;631;631;135.00;135.00;Fleshy
9;637;637;154.50;154.50;ThinFleshed
28;638;638;146.00;146.00;Unweaned
106;664-690;674;145.00-159.50;153.32
133;719-736;732;144.00-157.50;151.79
89;766-775;773;151.00-159.00;152.69
8;849;849;146.00;146.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;299;299;130.00;130.00
10;328;328;143.00;143.00
18;389;389;154.00;154.00
16;434;434;145.00;145.00
34;421;421;126.00;126.00;Unweaned
10;459;459;143.50;143.50
26;468-491;486;125.00-135.00;131.85;Unweaned
79;522-536;532;133.00-145.00;138.77
37;522;522;126.50;126.50;Unweaned
90;565-592;579;134.00-141.00;139.78
7;554;554;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
50;605-628;620;134.00-139.00;135.34
4;640;640;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
13;658-689;682;130.00-149.00;144.77
12;701-745;723;121.00-131.00;125.85
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;309;309;142.00;142.00
13;372;372;120.00;120.00
53;459;459;110.00;110.00;Unweaned
4;583;583;108.00;108.00;Unweaned
3;735;735;125.00;125.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;316;316;199.00;199.00
15;352-395;381;185.00;185.00
11;593;593;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
12;630;630;142.00;142.00
12;639;639;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;576;576;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;534;534;129.00;129.00