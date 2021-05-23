Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 5/16/2021 - 5/22/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
5/10/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 25,325 24,842 42,020
Feeder Cattle: 22,445(88.6%) 21,908(88.2%) 39,526(94.1%)
Slaughter Cattle: 2,113(8.3%) 1,905(7.7%) 1,857(4.4%)
Replacement Cattle: 767(3.0%) 1,029(4.1%) 637(1.5%)
Special Note: For NASS: 2,880 cows and bulls sold with 68 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,934 with 80 percent going to packers; Last year: 2,560 with 73 percent going to packers
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers mostly steady to 1.00 higher. Steer calves steady to 4.00 lower. Heifer calves sold 1.00- 3.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for all classes. Heavy rains fell in some areas of the state this week while other saw very little. However, as the weatherman stated all areas of the state did receive some moisture and more is on the way for the weekend. Feeder markets hung in there this week as both sides of the industry seem to be pulling it back. High grain prices continue to pull feeder futures lower. Slaughter prices held fairly steady despite slaughter rates lagging as packing plants having a difficult time getting animals harvested. Slaughter cows sold steady to 2.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00-3.00 higher. Packer demand moderate. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 44% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (11% Stock Cows, 53% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 33% Cow-Calf Pairs, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 74%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;287;287;192.50;192.50
49;300-343;328;180.00-203.00;190.19
75;350-398;382;159.00-195.00;176.22
6;368;368;205.00;205.00;Fancy
131;400-445;430;152.00-177.00;167.31
224;450-499;470;148.00-180.00;169.49
11;452;452;189.00;189.00;ThinFleshed
255;500-549;532;143.00-181.00;165.84
213;550-593;571;132.00-171.00;160.17
6;590;590;138.50;138.50;Unweaned
327;600-648;621;136.00-164.00;153.60
297;650-696;679;130.00-153.00;142.48
650;700-748;720;129.00-149.00;140.57
18;710-722;714;133.00-135.00;133.67;Unweaned
1077;750-798;777;125.00-144.00;137.49
951;802-846;825;116.50-139.00;133.60
939;850-899;876;112.50-139.00;129.95
697;905-945;924;119.00-133.50;126.38
483;955-993;968;118.50-127.50;124.45
48;957;957;124.00;124.00;Fleshy
484;1003-1029;1018;115.00-123.50;120.55
46;1050-1065;1054;113.00-116.50;115.84
40;1101;1101;115.50;115.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
69;310-344;330;170.00-189.00;176.04
29;355-395;377;140.00-184.00;176.15
73;405-443;435;156.00-167.00;161.07
9;428;428;134.00;134.00;Unweaned
124;450-498;478;133.00-169.00;153.88
126;500-545;528;136.00-156.00;147.20
196;550-598;582;125.00-157.50;145.63
91;603-649;630;123.00-148.00;140.57
10;618;618;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
132;655-696;679;116.00-145.00;137.18
7;667;667;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
253;700-748;719;118.00-141.00;133.73
135;757-798;778;110.00-134.00;127.77
155;816-847;830;119.00-132.00;126.67
159;854-899;878;119.50-126.00;123.20
175;922-939;931;118.00-124.50;123.61
205;954-993;972;114.50-123.50;119.72
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;300-340;322;130.00-163.00;147.02
7;363-395;382;129.00-143.00;136.70
8;400-435;413;128.00-147.00;139.49
7;455-480;467;123.00-144.00;133.73
6;515-545;527;130.00-138.00;135.15
27;563-575;563;111.00-144.00;142.75
8;600-606;605;132.00-139.00;138.13
40;759-768;766;116.00-125.00;123.44
6;992;992;116.00;116.00