Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/19/2020 - 6/25/2020
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
6/15/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 30,635 35,490 28,950
Feeder Cattle: 27,974(91.3%) 33,052(93.1%) 26,286(90.8%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,977(6.5%) 1,916(5.4%) 1,559(5.4%)
Replacement Cattle: 684(2.2%) 522(1.5%) 1,105(3.8%)
Special Note: For NASS: 2,690 cows and bulls sold with 73 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,517 with 76 percent going to packers; Last year: 2,623 with 49 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, Oklahoma City, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers sold steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 1.00 higher. Calves lightly tested. Steer calves steady to 4.00 higher. Heifer calves steady to 1.00 lower. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Much needed rain was received across many parts of the trade region last weekend. Slaughter cows sold steady to 4.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady to 1.00 lower. Demand was moderate to good. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (62% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 34% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 6% Slaughter Cattle (92% Cows, 8% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (1% Stock Cows, 51% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 46% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 72%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
1;245;245;170.00;170.00;Unweaned
1;295;295;170.00;170.00;Unweaned
65;300-344;320;170.00-187.00;175.39
96;350-395;375;152.00-185.00;162.84
199;400-449;425;145.00-170.00;156.88
281;450-498;473;140.00-164.00;151.28
13;477;477;167.00;167.00;ThinFleshed
408;500-548;523;138.00-159.00;148.75
627;550-598;576;133.00-161.00;145.12
145;568-599;588;126.50-142.50;135.17;Unweaned
575;600-649;625;129.00-148.00;141.42
72;602-644;622;122.00-140.00;134.05;Unweaned
543;650-698;678;123.00-144.75;137.01
107;651-699;688;120.50-131.00;123.55;Unweaned
868;700-748;722;118.00-143.50;134.89
10;726;726;126.00;126.00;Fleshy
9;701;701;113.00;113.00;Unweaned
610;750-799;773;105.00-136.75;129.82
19;772;772;123.50;123.50;Unweaned
1351;800-849;827;105.00-136.25;129.44
5;810;810;121.00;121.00;Fleshy
57;845;845;114.00;114.00;Unweaned
1484;850-899;875;98.00-131.50;124.48
35;867;867;117.00;117.00;Fleshy
959;900-948;923;109.00-126.00;120.31
709;950-994;970;95.00-121.25;114.96
353;1003-1046;1027;70.00-117.00;112.70
224;1056-1085;1079;104.00-110.75;109.45
13;1150-1175;1163;70.00-98.00;93.47
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
33;350;350;161.00;161.00
77;406-445;427;138.00-160.00;146.46
23;432;432;143.00;143.00;ThinFleshed
131;450-495;479;135.00-151.00;145.75
11;490;490;151.00;151.00;ThinFleshed
153;500-548;522;125.00-149.00;140.61
30;540;540;128.50;128.50;Fleshy
21;522-528;524;146.00-154.00;150.48;ThinFleshed
41;523-533;526;127.00-135.00;129.37;Unweaned
214;555-597;586;120.00-143.00;135.11
32;562-570;567;141.00-146.00;142.86;ThinFleshed
202;610-646;628;110.00-144.00;135.41
71;601-620;612;114.00-130.00;125.37;Unweaned
336;652-695;671;119.00-143.00;133.64
42;684-693;690;120.00-136.00;124.53;Unweaned
125;710-747;728;115.00-129.00;126.47
16;744;744;133.50;133.50;ThinFleshed
301;764-798;788;110.00-131.50;125.47
243;802-843;816;106.00-125.00;122.25
664;853-899;893;104.50-120.50;118.36
174;913-936;924;92.50-119.00;112.36
8;969;969;111.50;111.50
1;1290;1290;60.00;60.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;300-348;330;147.00-169.00;162.13
7;353-398;373;136.00-151.00;143.54
26;400-445;424;125.00-146.00;138.81
18;453-495;473;125.00-144.00;134.48
8;494;494;114.00;114.00;Fleshy
22;462-493;475;110.00-127.00;119.78;Unweaned
47;500-541;526;115.00-137.00;132.42
23;550-595;582;120.00-133.00;128.61
9;576;576;137.00;137.00;ThinFleshed
27;601-645;613;108.00-129.00;121.04
10;630;630;138.00;138.00;ThinFleshed
13;603;603;127.00;127.00;Unweaned
52;655-698;682;90.00-122.00;116.77
18;664;664;133.00;133.00;ThinFleshed
59;700-749;734;110.00-123.00;118.99
80;766-797;780;104.00-118.50;114.66
8;779;779;124.00;124.00;ThinFleshed
52;810-845;823;103.00-122.00;115.73
12;802;802;123.50;123.50;ThinFleshed
1;855;855;100.00;100.00
35;928-929;929;88.00-115.00;112.69
25;984-990;988;100.00-111.00;107.06
STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;666;666;117.00;117.00
10;776;776;112.00;112.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;639;639;110.00;110.00
DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;851;851;45.00;45.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;272-295;286;150.00-162.00;157.33
51;300-348;326;135.00-164.00;147.89
102;350-395;374;136.00-155.00;144.08
4;388;388;123.00;123.00;Unweaned
148;400-448;429;129.00-147.00;138.31
338;450-499;477;130.00-144.50;137.27
36;457-483;476;128.00-134.00;130.83;Unweaned
481;500-549;526;122.00-138.50;130.90
8;548;548;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
561;550-599;572;122.00-137.00;130.52
58;551-578;560;122.00-126.75;123.34;Unweaned
375;600-649;621;115.00-135.00;128.11
7;616;616;120.00;120.00;Fleshy
23;611-613;612;114.50-115.00;114.72;Unweaned
585;651-699;679;115.00-131.50;123.29
29;656;656;127.00;127.00;ThinFleshed
17;664-683;667;104.00-106.00;105.64;Unweaned
793;700-749;721;107.00-129.00;121.18
4;732;732;107.00;107.00;Unweaned
471;751-798;775;100.00-122.00;114.89
4;776;776;109.00;109.00;Fleshy
5;786;786;116.00;116.00;Spayed
471;800-843;817;90.00-117.50;112.78
6;813;813;106.50;106.50;Fleshy
42;813;813;106.50;106.50;Full
286;851-896;883;97.00-115.40;112.54
161;906-946;926;87.00-109.25;105.45
98;968-979;971;92.00-104.25;102.08
35;1017-1029;1021;95.00-103.00;97.53
47;1062;1062;101.25;101.25
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;285-299;298;130.00-137.00;136.39
39;350-386;383;130.00-136.00;134.77
9;396;396;140.00;140.00;ThinFleshed
35;400-444;431;115.00-129.00;121.57
176;450-497;472;115.00-137.00;127.51
10;454;454;139.00;139.00;ThinFleshed
82;505-545;527;110.00-130.00;122.60
4;511;511;116.00;116.00;Unweaned
150;550-598;571;110.00-132.00;121.84
7;571;571;125.00;125.00;Spayed
14;595;595;124.50;124.50;ThinFleshed
3;593;593;112.00;112.00;Unweaned
121;600-648;617;105.00-129.00;120.02
83;606-621;618;125.50-126.50;125.70;ThinFleshed
391;650-695;672;103.00-125.50;119.42
41;658-665;662;123.00-123.50;123.18;ThinFleshed
74;700-741;717;100.00-118.00;114.94
18;706;706;122.50;122.50;ThinFleshed
263;759-799;776;90.00-117.50;111.83
118;821-837;834;105.00-113.00;110.79
98;869-893;883;95.00-111.00;108.28
10;914;914;95.50;95.50
16;986-995;992;99.00-100.00;99.31
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
21;300-345;325;92.00-141.00;129.33
40;350-398;383;120.00-139.00;134.12
6;400-445;423;120.00-127.00;125.47
6;448;448;116.00;116.00;Fleshy
6;408;408;135.00;135.00;ThinFleshed
48;450-490;468;100.00-135.00;125.78
15;505-545;525;108.00-128.00;120.36
35;528-539;532;129.50-131.50;130.80;ThinFleshed
58;550-595;580;100.00-128.50;120.40
53;600-635;617;82.50-123.00;113.46
20;689-695;690;100.00-106.50;105.84
24;712-744;729;105.00-113.00;109.02
1;780;780;70.00;70.00
34;825;825;109.00;109.00
18;885;885;102.50;102.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;290;290;170.00;170.00
17;303-344;325;162.50-176.00;167.48
32;350-391;368;148.00-170.00;156.20
73;400-448;432;138.00-167.00;145.84
3;423;423;162.00;162.00;Unweaned
66;450-498;471;129.00-153.00;141.42
69;500-543;519;126.00-144.50;136.38
25;531-536;534;135.00-144.00;137.89;Unweaned
111;550-595;568;120.00-141.00;130.77
10;554-575;565;130.00-132.00;131.02;Unweaned
33;602-646;630;114.00-135.00;121.30
16;618-632;627;115.00-128.00;121.73;Unweaned
56;660-689;685;110.50-128.00;115.00
18;705-745;723;96.00-119.50;112.82
13;711-746;722;114.50-115.00;114.66;Unweaned
13;750-795;781;95.00-113.00;105.63
14;810-847;825;91.00-101.00;99.92
6;868-885;873;93.00-191.00;110.46
4;925;925;81.00;81.00
1;1055;1055;85.00;85.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5 423-445 433 129.00-135.00 133.37
27 460-489 482 130.00-145.50 137.03
13 515-545 532 118.00-127.50 120.82
2 575-585 580 125.00-126.00 125.50
9 605-618 617 110.00-111.00 110.89
19 650-695 682 107.00-119.00 111.55
15 700-745 727 104.00-116.00 114.02
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;310;310;141.00;141.00
5;350-385;371;126.00-145.00;134.13
10;405-445;434;122.00-140.00;133.79
3;480-495;487;111.00-121.00;114.29
4;520-545;538;110.00-119.00;115.32
4;565-590;574;109.00-116.00;112.54
1;620;620;102.00;102.00
5;650-685;674;100.00-119.00;107.72
2;715;715;90.00;90.00