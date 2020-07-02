Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/19/2020 - 6/25/2020

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

6/15/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 30,635 35,490 28,950

Feeder Cattle: 27,974(91.3%) 33,052(93.1%) 26,286(90.8%)

Slaughter Cattle: 1,977(6.5%) 1,916(5.4%) 1,559(5.4%)

Replacement Cattle: 684(2.2%) 522(1.5%) 1,105(3.8%)

Special Note: For NASS: 2,690 cows and bulls sold with 73 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,517 with 76 percent going to packers; Last year: 2,623 with 49 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, Oklahoma City, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers sold steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 1.00 higher. Calves lightly tested. Steer calves steady to 4.00 higher. Heifer calves steady to 1.00 lower. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Much needed rain was received across many parts of the trade region last weekend. Slaughter cows sold steady to 4.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady to 1.00 lower. Demand was moderate to good. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (62% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 34% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 6% Slaughter Cattle (92% Cows, 8% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (1% Stock Cows, 51% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 46% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 72%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

1;245;245;170.00;170.00;Unweaned

1;295;295;170.00;170.00;Unweaned

65;300-344;320;170.00-187.00;175.39

96;350-395;375;152.00-185.00;162.84

199;400-449;425;145.00-170.00;156.88

281;450-498;473;140.00-164.00;151.28

13;477;477;167.00;167.00;ThinFleshed

408;500-548;523;138.00-159.00;148.75

627;550-598;576;133.00-161.00;145.12

145;568-599;588;126.50-142.50;135.17;Unweaned

575;600-649;625;129.00-148.00;141.42

72;602-644;622;122.00-140.00;134.05;Unweaned

543;650-698;678;123.00-144.75;137.01

107;651-699;688;120.50-131.00;123.55;Unweaned

868;700-748;722;118.00-143.50;134.89

10;726;726;126.00;126.00;Fleshy

9;701;701;113.00;113.00;Unweaned

610;750-799;773;105.00-136.75;129.82

19;772;772;123.50;123.50;Unweaned

1351;800-849;827;105.00-136.25;129.44

5;810;810;121.00;121.00;Fleshy

57;845;845;114.00;114.00;Unweaned

1484;850-899;875;98.00-131.50;124.48

35;867;867;117.00;117.00;Fleshy

959;900-948;923;109.00-126.00;120.31

709;950-994;970;95.00-121.25;114.96

353;1003-1046;1027;70.00-117.00;112.70

224;1056-1085;1079;104.00-110.75;109.45

13;1150-1175;1163;70.00-98.00;93.47

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

33;350;350;161.00;161.00

77;406-445;427;138.00-160.00;146.46

23;432;432;143.00;143.00;ThinFleshed

131;450-495;479;135.00-151.00;145.75

11;490;490;151.00;151.00;ThinFleshed

153;500-548;522;125.00-149.00;140.61

30;540;540;128.50;128.50;Fleshy

21;522-528;524;146.00-154.00;150.48;ThinFleshed

41;523-533;526;127.00-135.00;129.37;Unweaned

214;555-597;586;120.00-143.00;135.11

32;562-570;567;141.00-146.00;142.86;ThinFleshed

202;610-646;628;110.00-144.00;135.41

71;601-620;612;114.00-130.00;125.37;Unweaned

336;652-695;671;119.00-143.00;133.64

42;684-693;690;120.00-136.00;124.53;Unweaned

125;710-747;728;115.00-129.00;126.47

16;744;744;133.50;133.50;ThinFleshed

301;764-798;788;110.00-131.50;125.47

243;802-843;816;106.00-125.00;122.25

664;853-899;893;104.50-120.50;118.36

174;913-936;924;92.50-119.00;112.36

8;969;969;111.50;111.50

1;1290;1290;60.00;60.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

17;300-348;330;147.00-169.00;162.13

7;353-398;373;136.00-151.00;143.54

26;400-445;424;125.00-146.00;138.81

18;453-495;473;125.00-144.00;134.48

8;494;494;114.00;114.00;Fleshy

22;462-493;475;110.00-127.00;119.78;Unweaned

47;500-541;526;115.00-137.00;132.42

23;550-595;582;120.00-133.00;128.61

9;576;576;137.00;137.00;ThinFleshed

27;601-645;613;108.00-129.00;121.04

10;630;630;138.00;138.00;ThinFleshed

13;603;603;127.00;127.00;Unweaned

52;655-698;682;90.00-122.00;116.77

18;664;664;133.00;133.00;ThinFleshed

59;700-749;734;110.00-123.00;118.99

80;766-797;780;104.00-118.50;114.66

8;779;779;124.00;124.00;ThinFleshed

52;810-845;823;103.00-122.00;115.73

12;802;802;123.50;123.50;ThinFleshed

1;855;855;100.00;100.00

35;928-929;929;88.00-115.00;112.69

25;984-990;988;100.00-111.00;107.06

STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;666;666;117.00;117.00

10;776;776;112.00;112.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;639;639;110.00;110.00

DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;851;851;45.00;45.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;272-295;286;150.00-162.00;157.33

51;300-348;326;135.00-164.00;147.89

102;350-395;374;136.00-155.00;144.08

4;388;388;123.00;123.00;Unweaned

148;400-448;429;129.00-147.00;138.31

338;450-499;477;130.00-144.50;137.27

36;457-483;476;128.00-134.00;130.83;Unweaned

481;500-549;526;122.00-138.50;130.90

8;548;548;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

561;550-599;572;122.00-137.00;130.52

58;551-578;560;122.00-126.75;123.34;Unweaned

375;600-649;621;115.00-135.00;128.11

7;616;616;120.00;120.00;Fleshy

23;611-613;612;114.50-115.00;114.72;Unweaned

585;651-699;679;115.00-131.50;123.29

29;656;656;127.00;127.00;ThinFleshed

17;664-683;667;104.00-106.00;105.64;Unweaned

793;700-749;721;107.00-129.00;121.18

4;732;732;107.00;107.00;Unweaned

471;751-798;775;100.00-122.00;114.89

4;776;776;109.00;109.00;Fleshy

5;786;786;116.00;116.00;Spayed

471;800-843;817;90.00-117.50;112.78

6;813;813;106.50;106.50;Fleshy

42;813;813;106.50;106.50;Full

286;851-896;883;97.00-115.40;112.54

161;906-946;926;87.00-109.25;105.45

98;968-979;971;92.00-104.25;102.08

35;1017-1029;1021;95.00-103.00;97.53

47;1062;1062;101.25;101.25

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;285-299;298;130.00-137.00;136.39

39;350-386;383;130.00-136.00;134.77

9;396;396;140.00;140.00;ThinFleshed

35;400-444;431;115.00-129.00;121.57

176;450-497;472;115.00-137.00;127.51

10;454;454;139.00;139.00;ThinFleshed

82;505-545;527;110.00-130.00;122.60

4;511;511;116.00;116.00;Unweaned

150;550-598;571;110.00-132.00;121.84

7;571;571;125.00;125.00;Spayed

14;595;595;124.50;124.50;ThinFleshed

3;593;593;112.00;112.00;Unweaned

121;600-648;617;105.00-129.00;120.02

83;606-621;618;125.50-126.50;125.70;ThinFleshed

391;650-695;672;103.00-125.50;119.42

41;658-665;662;123.00-123.50;123.18;ThinFleshed

74;700-741;717;100.00-118.00;114.94

18;706;706;122.50;122.50;ThinFleshed

263;759-799;776;90.00-117.50;111.83

118;821-837;834;105.00-113.00;110.79

98;869-893;883;95.00-111.00;108.28

10;914;914;95.50;95.50

16;986-995;992;99.00-100.00;99.31

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

21;300-345;325;92.00-141.00;129.33

40;350-398;383;120.00-139.00;134.12

6;400-445;423;120.00-127.00;125.47

6;448;448;116.00;116.00;Fleshy

6;408;408;135.00;135.00;ThinFleshed

48;450-490;468;100.00-135.00;125.78

15;505-545;525;108.00-128.00;120.36

35;528-539;532;129.50-131.50;130.80;ThinFleshed

58;550-595;580;100.00-128.50;120.40

53;600-635;617;82.50-123.00;113.46

20;689-695;690;100.00-106.50;105.84

24;712-744;729;105.00-113.00;109.02

1;780;780;70.00;70.00

34;825;825;109.00;109.00

18;885;885;102.50;102.50

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

2;290;290;170.00;170.00

17;303-344;325;162.50-176.00;167.48

32;350-391;368;148.00-170.00;156.20

73;400-448;432;138.00-167.00;145.84

3;423;423;162.00;162.00;Unweaned

66;450-498;471;129.00-153.00;141.42

69;500-543;519;126.00-144.50;136.38

25;531-536;534;135.00-144.00;137.89;Unweaned

111;550-595;568;120.00-141.00;130.77

10;554-575;565;130.00-132.00;131.02;Unweaned

33;602-646;630;114.00-135.00;121.30

16;618-632;627;115.00-128.00;121.73;Unweaned

56;660-689;685;110.50-128.00;115.00

18;705-745;723;96.00-119.50;112.82

13;711-746;722;114.50-115.00;114.66;Unweaned

13;750-795;781;95.00-113.00;105.63

14;810-847;825;91.00-101.00;99.92

6;868-885;873;93.00-191.00;110.46

4;925;925;81.00;81.00

1;1055;1055;85.00;85.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5 423-445 433 129.00-135.00 133.37

27 460-489 482 130.00-145.50 137.03

13 515-545 532 118.00-127.50 120.82

2 575-585 580 125.00-126.00 125.50

9 605-618 617 110.00-111.00 110.89

19 650-695 682 107.00-119.00 111.55

15 700-745 727 104.00-116.00 114.02

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

2;310;310;141.00;141.00

5;350-385;371;126.00-145.00;134.13

10;405-445;434;122.00-140.00;133.79

3;480-495;487;111.00-121.00;114.29

4;520-545;538;110.00-119.00;115.32

4;565-590;574;109.00-116.00;112.54

1;620;620;102.00;102.00

5;650-685;674;100.00-119.00;107.72

2;715;715;90.00;90.00

