Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/13/2021 - 6/19/2021

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

6/7/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 35,419 37,502 35,490

Feeder Cattle: 32,579(92.0%) 34,051(90.8%) 33,052(93.1%)

Slaughter Cattle: 2,187(6.2%) 2,572(6.9%) 1,916(5.4%)

Replacement Cattle: 653(1.8%) 879(2.3%) 522(1.5%)

Special Note: Special Note: Special Note: For NASS: 2,800 cows and bulls sold with 66 percent going to packers; Last week: 3,451 with 73 percent going to packers; Last year: 2,517 with 76 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 3.00-6.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold 5.00-8.00 higher. Demand very good for feeder cattle as slaughter cattle prices moved higher and grain prices sold off cheaper. Steer and heifer calves under 500 lbs sold 3.00-7.00 lower; over 500 lbs steady to 2.00 higher. Demand moderate for calves but most auctions had light numbers. Weather has quickly turned hot and humid and this definitely having an effect on the calf market. This hot weather has also turned farmers attention back to farming. Wheat harvest in full swing and hay has been cut in many areas. Buying calves is the last thing on the minds of many at the current moment. Slaughter cows losing all of what they gained last week and sold 5.00-9.00 lower. Slaughter bulls sold 3.00 lower. Packer demand moderate. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 44% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 6% Slaughter Cattle (92% Cows, 8% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (4% Stock Cows, 69% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 25% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 75%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

1;240;240;207.50;207.50

1;250;250;207.50;207.50

28;300-340;314;176.00-203.00;191.16

95;350-399;380;172.00-195.00;185.71

161;400-449;433;153.00-183.00;170.10

246;450-499;470;142.00-187.00;167.70

9;466;466;176.00;176.00;ThinFleshed

520;500-548;525;156.00-180.00;166.82

40;537;537;186.50;186.50;ThinFleshed

14;508-540;526;161.00-166.00;163.07;Unweaned

459;550-599;579;152.00-172.50;162.34

6;571;571;154.00;154.00;Unweaned

466;600-648;622;145.00-166.00;157.22

16;618;618;162.00;162.00;ThinFleshed

44;639-649;642;143.50-151.00;145.74;Unweaned

619;650-697;672;140.00-161.00;154.74

24;676-684;681;140.00-146.00;143.43;Unweaned

739;700-748;724;129.00-156.00;147.80

8;711;711;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

1054;750-799;778;129.00-153.60;146.77

10;751;751;134.00;134.00;Unweaned

1526;800-849;827;134.00-151.00;145.13

1550;851-898;869;127.00-148.85;142.44

1745;900-946;923;110.00-144.75;138.22

699;951-999;982;127.00-140.00;132.01

474;1000-1042;1015;105.00-135.75;131.74

25;1064;1064;126.50;126.50

19;1124-1145;1141;101.00-121.50;117.25

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

28;305-345;331;174.00-186.00;180.06

69;369-398;383;162.00-183.00;175.13

44;408-444;424;121.00-170.00;157.81

122;455-498;481;143.00-167.00;158.12

115;500-548;528;109.00-162.00;152.54

22;528-544;540;129.50-156.00;136.57;Unweaned

186;552-595;578;138.00-162.00;151.86

12;575;575;164.00;164.00;ThinFleshed

319;600-649;626;133.00-158.00;145.47

29;632;632;147.00;147.00;Unweaned

203;653-698;676;123.50-157.00;140.91

135;704-747;731;125.00-141.00;139.81

135;750-797;772;133.00-148.50;141.48

527;808-849;822;133.00-145.50;142.79

183;855-897;866;125.50-140.50;137.11

446;901-940;928;120.00-135.50;131.69

19;950;950;125.00;125.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5;329;329;158.00;158.00

39;363-395;378;156.00-172.00;164.82

34;400-445;427;140.00-152.00;146.36

64;458-493;482;130.00-161.00;143.34

73;500-546;519;136.00-155.00;144.58

132;550-598;575;120.00-154.00;139.45

24;600-645;626;130.00-145.00;136.36

10;650-692;680;130.00-139.00;134.18

4;708-745;717;110.00-124.00;120.36

7;770-775;774;101.00-115.00;111.02

108;823-840;823;100.00-130.00;129.43

24;884;884;136.00;136.00

1;1380;1380;75.00;75.00

