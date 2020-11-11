Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/9/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
11/2/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 11,125 2,661 8,206
Feeder Cattle: 11,125(100.0%) 2,661(100.0%) 8,206(100.0%)
***Add Close Updating to Actual Receipts***
Compared to last week's light test: Feeder steers 5.00-8.00 higher, Feeder heifers steady to 5.00 higher than last week's limited offerings. Steer and heifer calves 4.00-10.00 higher. Demand good for feeder cattle, especially heavier weights. Grain prices have slowly moved higher making cost of gains higher, thus buyers more interested in buying the heavier weight cattle. Demand very good for calves. Rainfall from two week's ago followed by fall sunshine has improved wheat pastures greatly and some producers beginning to turn cattle out on wheat. Quality average to attractive, end plain. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 45% Heifers, 0% Cows, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 48%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;293;293;192.50;192.50
5;251;251;202.00;202.00;Unweaned
7;342;342;203.00;203.00
30;345;345;205.00;205.00;ThinFleshed
103;353-393;381;183.00-199.00;189.23
170;404-443;426;170.00-186.00;179.90
8;434;434;193.00;193.00;Fancy
44;411;411;194.00;194.00;ThinFleshed
30;409-426;421;170.00-175.00;171.80;Unweaned
278;450-497;479;160.00-177.00;165.46
23;462;462;182.00;182.00;ThinFleshed
10;495;495;151.00;151.00;Unweaned
376;503-549;529;151.00-165.00;157.74
26;501;501;165.00;165.00;ThinFleshed
11;522;522;154.00;154.00;Unweaned
174;555-586;576;146.00-160.00;150.50
120;562-594;581;134.00-158.00;145.12;Unweaned
141;604-643;615;138.50-146.50;142.04
112;609-649;636;127.00-139.50;132.19;Unweaned
271;652-696;676;138.00-145.00;142.21
157;650-694;675;127.00-137.50;132.52;Unweaned
128;715-740;727;134.00-143.00;140.59
49;703-734;711;120.00-134.50;129.06;Fleshy
15;707-708;707;129.50-130.00;129.80;Unweaned
138;750-773;761;136.50-145.50;138.45
140;800-845;830;135.00-144.50;138.30
16;832;832;135.00;135.00;Fleshy
20;856-895;879;136.00-140.00;137.56
124;919-930;920;137.00-139.50;139.32
6;953;953;134.00;134.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;372;372;180.00;180.00
10;407;407;160.00;160.00
6;449;449;172.00;172.00;ThinFleshed
10;449;449;152.00;152.00;Unweaned
120;457-499;477;146.00-165.00;156.30
32;451-497;467;130.00-158.00;143.95;Unweaned
130;501-549;532;134.00-156.00;145.22
28;515-539;531;136.00-147.00;143.57;Unweaned
126;550-591;571;124.00-150.50;144.33
97;559-592;584;130.00-143.00;136.75;Unweaned
154;603-627;617;135.00-139.00;137.25
94;607-642;623;122.00-139.00;128.69;Unweaned
163;655-697;676;130.00-138.00;134.06
68;651-684;668;121.00-139.50;131.73;Unweaned
114;704-749;719;120.50-139.50;133.45
127;756-796;785;129.00-144.00;137.14
56;804-835;810;133.00-138.00;135.69
10;894;894;128.00;128.00
9;923;923;124.50;124.50
34;957;957;123.00;123.00
32;1016;1016;121.50;121.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;409;409;161.00;161.00
43;470-474;473;146.00-150.00;148.71
46;534-544;539;138.00-145.00;141.77
7;569;569;129.00;129.00
128;628-648;633;129.00-138.00;135.84
14;659;659;132.00;132.00
18;729-745;735;122.00-124.50;123.51
23;752;752;119.00;119.00
9;837;837;125.00;125.00
25;863;863;136.00;136.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;487;487;130.00;130.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;342;342;158.00;158.00
69;351-384;362;149.00-162.00;154.00
12;390;390;169.00;169.00;
28;374;374;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
114;412-446;426;145.00-161.00;152.02
38;410;410;163.00;163.00;Fancy
25;427;427;157.00;157.00;ThinFleshed
64;417-442;433;136.00-149.00;142.01;Unweaned
284;458-496;472;134.00-149.00;142.28
5;497;497;127.00;127.00;Fleshy
38;451-492;470;135.00-148.00;140.38;Unweaned
203;508-543;520;133.00-144.50;138.15
14;518;518;147.50;147.50;Fancy
123;509-545;528;130.50-142.00;136.73;Unweaned
170;551-593;570;130.00-150.00;137.08
78;554-595;576;122.00-129.00;127.34;Unweaned
222;607-644;634;126.00-138.50;132.14
88;615-641;617;126.50-127.00;126.54;Fleshy
83;600-648;618;122.00-129.00;126.61;Unweaned
268;651-699;672;124.00-137.75;134.82
20;655;655;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
184;702-749;724;128.00-135.75;134.16
51;701-744;726;112.00-133.50;122.39;Unweaned
86;763-774;767;126.00-135.00;130.89
5;844;844;123.00;123.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;272;272;157.00;157.00
15;390-391;391;150.00-152.00;151.20
15;396;396;115.00;115.00;Unweaned
80;411-435;419;130.00-148.00;139.73
7;421;421;150.00;150.00;ThinFleshed
91;450-477;470;125.00-138.50;135.56
137;504-549;538;124.00-134.00;129.77
44;515-549;538;115.00-137.00;121.70;Unweaned
131;551-594;576;122.00-131.00;127.45
28;586-595;592;125.00-136.00;132.11;Unweaned
133;607-645;624;124.00-133.50;127.79
82;600-643;615;110.00-127.00;123.34;Unweaned
214;662-698;676;123.00-131.00;128.88
20;682;682;133.00;133.00;ThinFleshed
23;656-662;658;115.00-118.50;117.12;Unweaned
50;705-739;719;117.00-127.00;123.39
10;790;790;114.00;114.00
12;761;761;122.00;122.00;Unweaned
22;889;889;111.00;111.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;376;376;149.00;149.00
14;421;421;125.00;125.00
104;451-496;476;114.50-130.00;125.82
48;512-533;529;120.00-140.00;127.29
58;564-573;567;121.00-127.00;125.75
59;604-639;620;115.00-124.00;120.67
5;673;673;125.00;125.00
3;703;703;117.00;117.00
11;795;795;122.50;122.50
18;897;897;109.00;109.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
18;595;595;118.00;118.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;333;333;100.00;100.00
15;384;384;126.00;126.00
HEIFERS - Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;364;364;90.00;90.00;Unweaned
COWS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;471;471;127.00;127.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;377;377;183.00;183.00
10;409-424;417;147.00-168.00;157.69
13;465;465;158.00;158.00
5;508;508;149.00;149.00
28;589-592;591;132.00-133.00;132.18
7;569;569;138.00;138.00;Unweaned
27;606;606;132.50;132.50
6;608;608;111.00;111.00;Unweaned
5;662;662;130.00;130.00
9;656;656;114.00;114.00;Unweaned
8;850;850;107.50;107.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
24;391;391;148.00;148.00
11;545;545;137.00;137.00
11;595;595;128.00;128.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;491;491;124.50;124.50
8;544;544;128.00;128.00