Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/9/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

11/2/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 11,125 2,661 8,206

Feeder Cattle: 11,125(100.0%) 2,661(100.0%) 8,206(100.0%)

Compared to last week's light test: Feeder steers 5.00-8.00 higher, Feeder heifers steady to 5.00 higher than last week's limited offerings. Steer and heifer calves 4.00-10.00 higher. Demand good for feeder cattle, especially heavier weights. Grain prices have slowly moved higher making cost of gains higher, thus buyers more interested in buying the heavier weight cattle. Demand very good for calves. Rainfall from two week's ago followed by fall sunshine has improved wheat pastures greatly and some producers beginning to turn cattle out on wheat. Quality average to attractive, end plain. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 45% Heifers, 0% Cows, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 48%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;293;293;192.50;192.50

5;251;251;202.00;202.00;Unweaned

7;342;342;203.00;203.00

30;345;345;205.00;205.00;ThinFleshed

103;353-393;381;183.00-199.00;189.23

170;404-443;426;170.00-186.00;179.90

8;434;434;193.00;193.00;Fancy

44;411;411;194.00;194.00;ThinFleshed

30;409-426;421;170.00-175.00;171.80;Unweaned

278;450-497;479;160.00-177.00;165.46

23;462;462;182.00;182.00;ThinFleshed

10;495;495;151.00;151.00;Unweaned

376;503-549;529;151.00-165.00;157.74

26;501;501;165.00;165.00;ThinFleshed

11;522;522;154.00;154.00;Unweaned

174;555-586;576;146.00-160.00;150.50

120;562-594;581;134.00-158.00;145.12;Unweaned

141;604-643;615;138.50-146.50;142.04

112;609-649;636;127.00-139.50;132.19;Unweaned

271;652-696;676;138.00-145.00;142.21

157;650-694;675;127.00-137.50;132.52;Unweaned

128;715-740;727;134.00-143.00;140.59

49;703-734;711;120.00-134.50;129.06;Fleshy

15;707-708;707;129.50-130.00;129.80;Unweaned

138;750-773;761;136.50-145.50;138.45

140;800-845;830;135.00-144.50;138.30

16;832;832;135.00;135.00;Fleshy

20;856-895;879;136.00-140.00;137.56

124;919-930;920;137.00-139.50;139.32

6;953;953;134.00;134.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;372;372;180.00;180.00

10;407;407;160.00;160.00

6;449;449;172.00;172.00;ThinFleshed

10;449;449;152.00;152.00;Unweaned

120;457-499;477;146.00-165.00;156.30

32;451-497;467;130.00-158.00;143.95;Unweaned

130;501-549;532;134.00-156.00;145.22

28;515-539;531;136.00-147.00;143.57;Unweaned

126;550-591;571;124.00-150.50;144.33

97;559-592;584;130.00-143.00;136.75;Unweaned

154;603-627;617;135.00-139.00;137.25

94;607-642;623;122.00-139.00;128.69;Unweaned

163;655-697;676;130.00-138.00;134.06

68;651-684;668;121.00-139.50;131.73;Unweaned

114;704-749;719;120.50-139.50;133.45

127;756-796;785;129.00-144.00;137.14

56;804-835;810;133.00-138.00;135.69

10;894;894;128.00;128.00

9;923;923;124.50;124.50

34;957;957;123.00;123.00

32;1016;1016;121.50;121.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;409;409;161.00;161.00

43;470-474;473;146.00-150.00;148.71

46;534-544;539;138.00-145.00;141.77

7;569;569;129.00;129.00

128;628-648;633;129.00-138.00;135.84

14;659;659;132.00;132.00

18;729-745;735;122.00-124.50;123.51

23;752;752;119.00;119.00

9;837;837;125.00;125.00

25;863;863;136.00;136.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;487;487;130.00;130.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

14;342;342;158.00;158.00

69;351-384;362;149.00-162.00;154.00

12;390;390;169.00;169.00;

28;374;374;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

114;412-446;426;145.00-161.00;152.02

38;410;410;163.00;163.00;Fancy

25;427;427;157.00;157.00;ThinFleshed

64;417-442;433;136.00-149.00;142.01;Unweaned

284;458-496;472;134.00-149.00;142.28

5;497;497;127.00;127.00;Fleshy

38;451-492;470;135.00-148.00;140.38;Unweaned

203;508-543;520;133.00-144.50;138.15

14;518;518;147.50;147.50;Fancy

123;509-545;528;130.50-142.00;136.73;Unweaned

170;551-593;570;130.00-150.00;137.08

78;554-595;576;122.00-129.00;127.34;Unweaned

222;607-644;634;126.00-138.50;132.14

88;615-641;617;126.50-127.00;126.54;Fleshy

83;600-648;618;122.00-129.00;126.61;Unweaned

268;651-699;672;124.00-137.75;134.82

20;655;655;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

184;702-749;724;128.00-135.75;134.16

51;701-744;726;112.00-133.50;122.39;Unweaned

86;763-774;767;126.00-135.00;130.89

5;844;844;123.00;123.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;272;272;157.00;157.00

15;390-391;391;150.00-152.00;151.20

15;396;396;115.00;115.00;Unweaned

80;411-435;419;130.00-148.00;139.73

7;421;421;150.00;150.00;ThinFleshed

91;450-477;470;125.00-138.50;135.56

137;504-549;538;124.00-134.00;129.77

44;515-549;538;115.00-137.00;121.70;Unweaned

131;551-594;576;122.00-131.00;127.45

28;586-595;592;125.00-136.00;132.11;Unweaned

133;607-645;624;124.00-133.50;127.79

82;600-643;615;110.00-127.00;123.34;Unweaned

214;662-698;676;123.00-131.00;128.88

20;682;682;133.00;133.00;ThinFleshed

23;656-662;658;115.00-118.50;117.12;Unweaned

50;705-739;719;117.00-127.00;123.39

10;790;790;114.00;114.00

12;761;761;122.00;122.00;Unweaned

22;889;889;111.00;111.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;376;376;149.00;149.00

14;421;421;125.00;125.00

104;451-496;476;114.50-130.00;125.82

48;512-533;529;120.00-140.00;127.29

58;564-573;567;121.00-127.00;125.75

59;604-639;620;115.00-124.00;120.67

5;673;673;125.00;125.00

3;703;703;117.00;117.00

11;795;795;122.50;122.50

18;897;897;109.00;109.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

18;595;595;118.00;118.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

16;333;333;100.00;100.00

15;384;384;126.00;126.00

HEIFERS - Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;364;364;90.00;90.00;Unweaned

COWS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;471;471;127.00;127.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;377;377;183.00;183.00

10;409-424;417;147.00-168.00;157.69

13;465;465;158.00;158.00

5;508;508;149.00;149.00

28;589-592;591;132.00-133.00;132.18

7;569;569;138.00;138.00;Unweaned

27;606;606;132.50;132.50

6;608;608;111.00;111.00;Unweaned

5;662;662;130.00;130.00

9;656;656;114.00;114.00;Unweaned

8;850;850;107.50;107.50

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

24;391;391;148.00;148.00

11;545;545;137.00;137.00

11;595;595;128.00;128.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;491;491;124.50;124.50

8;544;544;128.00;128.00

