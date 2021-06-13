Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/6/2021 - 6/12/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
5/31/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 37,502 10,378 35,149
Feeder Cattle: 34,051(90.8%) 9,742(93.9%) 32,554(92.6%)
Slaughter Cattle: 2,572(6.9%) 382(3.7%) 1,823(5.2%)
Replacement Cattle: 879(2.3%) 254(2.4%) 772(2.2%)
Special Note: For NASS: 3,451 cows and bulls sold with 73 percent going to packers; Last week: 382 with 64 percent going to packers; Last year: 2,651 with 65 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Feeder steers 3.00 - 5.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold steady to 2.00 higher. Limited steer and heifer calves traded throughout the state, however few sales were steady - 4.00. Demand for feeder cattle very good. Warmer and more seasonable weather moved across the state this week and is expected to remain through next week. Slaughter cattle prices rose this week with good to excellent demand. Slaughter cows sold 8.00 - 10.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 5.00 to 10.00 higher. Packer demand very good. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 39% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (1% Stock Cows, 41% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 57% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 77%
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;202;202;260.00;260.00;Fancy
3;255-265;258;181.00-187.00;184.95
1;270;270;197.50;197.50;ValueAdded
36;300-344;331;171.00-199.00;185.09
1;300;300;190.00;190.00;Fancy
140;350-398;373;178.00-203.00;190.36
8;376;376;198.00;198.00;ThinFleshed
135;400-445;426;155.00-188.00;177.56
16;422-442;435;172.00-175.00;173.91;Unweaned
309;450-496;483;152.00-190.00;173.24
352;500-548;528;151.00-183.00;165.22
15;519;519;156.00-169.00;163.80;Unweaned
529;550-599;583;149.00-170.50;160.83
1;560;560;168.00;168.00;ThinFleshed
591;600-648;621;144.00-165.00;156.43
6;614;614;170.00;170.00;ThinFleshed
71;617-648;626;153.00-154.00;153.54;Unweaned
27;600;600;176.00;176.00;ValueAdded
834;651-699;684;137.50-158.00;144.95
27;674;674;140.00;140.00;Fleshy
8;660;660;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
772;700-747;725;128.50-153.00;144.57
7;701;701;139.00;139.00;Unweaned
1087;750-799;775;125.00-151.00;140.62
1837;800-848;822;123.50-145.75;139.93
2079;850-898;874;126.00-141.85;136.04
1115;901-947;922;125.00-137.00;131.48
1268;950-998;971;117.00-133.25;128.34
1032;1003-1049;1018;119.50-129.60;125.12
356;1056-1083;1064;115.50-123.75;122.88
21;1116-1118;1117;118.00-121.00;119.14
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;225-235;230;158.00-175.00;166.68
7;294;294;178.00;178.00
13;315-344;332;168.00-184.00;176.87
48;351-395;371;157.00-183.00;173.79
129;405-445;431;154.00-171.00;163.88
145;450-498;476;135.00-172.00;161.43
167;501-548;525;135.00-160.00;153.91
268;555-598;587;141.00-162.00;152.24
13;565;565;142.00;142.00;Unweaned
197;600-647;621;130.00-153.00;142.33
5;644;644;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
333;650-698;676;129.50-152.00;139.25
22;674-693;685;132.00-139.00;136.18;Unweaned
235;702-749;724;125.00-140.00;134.41
353;750-794;774;124.00-142.50;135.12
373;802-848;829;125.00-136.75;134.51
209;850-895;872;115.00-134.50;127.05
36;940-948;945;124.50-126.00;125.11
388;976-995;986;120.00-125.00;123.47
19;1014;1014;118.00;118.00
17;1064-1076;1068;117.00-119.00;118.41
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;280-290;288;160.00-164.00;160.65
20;300-345;330;131.00-175.00;161.72
9;360-395;383;149.00-170.00;159.61
67;400-443;424;142.00-164.00;154.31
77;450-497;480;134.00-157.00;150.04
91;500-545;529;132.00-149.00;142.77
30;549;549;133.00;133.00;Unweaned
112;550-588;586;130.00-155.00;148.50
33;603-630;611;117.00-146.00;123.66
11;649;649;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
40;650-697;671;108.00-137.00;133.98
21;705-746;741;117.00-135.50;124.56
19;750-795;758;105.00-120.00;118.55
28;960;960;120.50;120.50