Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/6/2021 - 6/12/2021

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

5/31/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 37,502 10,378 35,149

Feeder Cattle: 34,051(90.8%) 9,742(93.9%) 32,554(92.6%)

Slaughter Cattle: 2,572(6.9%) 382(3.7%) 1,823(5.2%)

Replacement Cattle: 879(2.3%) 254(2.4%) 772(2.2%)

Special Note: For NASS: 3,451 cows and bulls sold with 73 percent going to packers; Last week: 382 with 64 percent going to packers; Last year: 2,651 with 65 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 3.00 - 5.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold steady to 2.00 higher. Limited steer and heifer calves traded throughout the state, however few sales were steady - 4.00. Demand for feeder cattle very good. Warmer and more seasonable weather moved across the state this week and is expected to remain through next week. Slaughter cattle prices rose this week with good to excellent demand. Slaughter cows sold 8.00 - 10.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 5.00 to 10.00 higher. Packer demand very good. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 39% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (1% Stock Cows, 41% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 57% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 77%

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;202;202;260.00;260.00;Fancy

3;255-265;258;181.00-187.00;184.95

1;270;270;197.50;197.50;ValueAdded

36;300-344;331;171.00-199.00;185.09

1;300;300;190.00;190.00;Fancy

140;350-398;373;178.00-203.00;190.36

8;376;376;198.00;198.00;ThinFleshed

135;400-445;426;155.00-188.00;177.56

16;422-442;435;172.00-175.00;173.91;Unweaned

309;450-496;483;152.00-190.00;173.24

352;500-548;528;151.00-183.00;165.22

15;519;519;156.00-169.00;163.80;Unweaned

529;550-599;583;149.00-170.50;160.83

1;560;560;168.00;168.00;ThinFleshed

591;600-648;621;144.00-165.00;156.43

6;614;614;170.00;170.00;ThinFleshed

71;617-648;626;153.00-154.00;153.54;Unweaned

27;600;600;176.00;176.00;ValueAdded

834;651-699;684;137.50-158.00;144.95

27;674;674;140.00;140.00;Fleshy

8;660;660;145.00;145.00;Unweaned

772;700-747;725;128.50-153.00;144.57

7;701;701;139.00;139.00;Unweaned

1087;750-799;775;125.00-151.00;140.62

1837;800-848;822;123.50-145.75;139.93

2079;850-898;874;126.00-141.85;136.04

1115;901-947;922;125.00-137.00;131.48

1268;950-998;971;117.00-133.25;128.34

1032;1003-1049;1018;119.50-129.60;125.12

356;1056-1083;1064;115.50-123.75;122.88

21;1116-1118;1117;118.00-121.00;119.14

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

2;225-235;230;158.00-175.00;166.68

7;294;294;178.00;178.00

13;315-344;332;168.00-184.00;176.87

48;351-395;371;157.00-183.00;173.79

129;405-445;431;154.00-171.00;163.88

145;450-498;476;135.00-172.00;161.43

167;501-548;525;135.00-160.00;153.91

268;555-598;587;141.00-162.00;152.24

13;565;565;142.00;142.00;Unweaned

197;600-647;621;130.00-153.00;142.33

5;644;644;143.00;143.00;Unweaned

333;650-698;676;129.50-152.00;139.25

22;674-693;685;132.00-139.00;136.18;Unweaned

235;702-749;724;125.00-140.00;134.41

353;750-794;774;124.00-142.50;135.12

373;802-848;829;125.00-136.75;134.51

209;850-895;872;115.00-134.50;127.05

36;940-948;945;124.50-126.00;125.11

388;976-995;986;120.00-125.00;123.47

19;1014;1014;118.00;118.00

17;1064-1076;1068;117.00-119.00;118.41

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;280-290;288;160.00-164.00;160.65

20;300-345;330;131.00-175.00;161.72

9;360-395;383;149.00-170.00;159.61

67;400-443;424;142.00-164.00;154.31

77;450-497;480;134.00-157.00;150.04

91;500-545;529;132.00-149.00;142.77

30;549;549;133.00;133.00;Unweaned

112;550-588;586;130.00-155.00;148.50

33;603-630;611;117.00-146.00;123.66

11;649;649;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

40;650-697;671;108.00-137.00;133.98

21;705-746;741;117.00-135.50;124.56

19;750-795;758;105.00-120.00;118.55

28;960;960;120.50;120.50