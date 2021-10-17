Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/10/2021 - 10/16/2021

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

10/4/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 27,591 28,987 30,003

Feeder Cattle: 23,463(85.0%) 25,729(88.8%) 26,005(86.7%)

Slaughter Cattle: 3,329(12.1%) 2,694(9.3%) 2,399(8.0%)

Replacement Cattle: 799(2.9%) 564(1.9%) 1,599(5.3%)

Special Note: For NASS: This week: 4,131 cows and bulls sold with 82 percent going to packers; Last week: 3,313 head sold with 76 percent going to packers; Last Year: 4,087 head sold with 64 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold 1.00-5.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Steer calves 1.00-5.00 higher. Heifer calves sold steady to 5.00 lower. Demand moderate for calves with most action on longer weaned calves. Cattle futures traded higher, however once again we continue in the stagnant steady trade when it comes to the negotiated cash cattle trade. Boxed beef prices finally found a bottom and seemed to turn around this week. Several different rain systems moved across the state this past week and temperatures finally in the more normal fall temperatures. This improved demand for calves. Slaughter cows sold steady to 2.00 lower, decline on Lean cows. Slaughter bulls sold 1.00 lower. The fall cull season is upon us with several low dressing lean fleshed cows in the mix. Numbers of cows coming to market once again big at reported auctions. Supply included: 85% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 42% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 12% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (90% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 9% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 52%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;296;296;215.00;215.00;ThinFleshed

91;300-345;320;162.50-214.00;187.83

7;344;344;180.00;180.00;ValueAdded

108;350-385;364;173.00-211.00;187.10

19;371;371;205.00;205.00;Fancy

6;362-391;381;188.00-194.00;189.90;ValueAdded

172;400-445;426;165.00-193.00;179.09

57;427-449;434;150.00-171.00;164.41;Unweaned

273;450-499;468;156.00-185.00;172.45

8;473;473;190.00;190.00;Fancy

98;460-494;491;156.00-170.00;158.01;Unweaned

448;500-549;528;147.00-176.00;161.46

55;526-548;542;141.00-161.00;153.67;Unweaned

2;525;525;171.50;171.50;ValueAdded

344;550-597;566;142.00-167.00;158.45

123;555-596;562;135.00-155.00;148.20;Unweaned

409;600-649;623;134.00-165.00;152.23

89;604-633;613;138.00-151.00;143.51;Unweaned

910;650-696;672;137.00-163.50;155.08

169;650-697;666;130.00-151.75;144.44;Unweaned

393;700-749;726;130.00-160.00;152.30

79;703-737;730;135.50-150.00;145.02;Unweaned

597;750-799;776;128.00-161.75;154.56

68;751-774;768;130.00-141.00;138.14;Unweaned

21;751;751;155.00;155.00;ValueAdded

570;802-849;824;121.00-159.00;154.59

2;827;827;143.00;143.00;Unweaned

320;850-898;868;128.00-157.75;152.48

161;903-947;918;143.00-153.75;147.41

15;954-962;956;136.00-140.00;139.19

21;1028;1028;141.00;141.00