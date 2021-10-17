Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/10/2021 - 10/16/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
10/4/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 27,591 28,987 30,003
Feeder Cattle: 23,463(85.0%) 25,729(88.8%) 26,005(86.7%)
Slaughter Cattle: 3,329(12.1%) 2,694(9.3%) 2,399(8.0%)
Replacement Cattle: 799(2.9%) 564(1.9%) 1,599(5.3%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 4,131 cows and bulls sold with 82 percent going to packers; Last week: 3,313 head sold with 76 percent going to packers; Last Year: 4,087 head sold with 64 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold 1.00-5.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Steer calves 1.00-5.00 higher. Heifer calves sold steady to 5.00 lower. Demand moderate for calves with most action on longer weaned calves. Cattle futures traded higher, however once again we continue in the stagnant steady trade when it comes to the negotiated cash cattle trade. Boxed beef prices finally found a bottom and seemed to turn around this week. Several different rain systems moved across the state this past week and temperatures finally in the more normal fall temperatures. This improved demand for calves. Slaughter cows sold steady to 2.00 lower, decline on Lean cows. Slaughter bulls sold 1.00 lower. The fall cull season is upon us with several low dressing lean fleshed cows in the mix. Numbers of cows coming to market once again big at reported auctions. Supply included: 85% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 42% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 12% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (90% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 9% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 52%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;296;296;215.00;215.00;ThinFleshed
91;300-345;320;162.50-214.00;187.83
7;344;344;180.00;180.00;ValueAdded
108;350-385;364;173.00-211.00;187.10
19;371;371;205.00;205.00;Fancy
6;362-391;381;188.00-194.00;189.90;ValueAdded
172;400-445;426;165.00-193.00;179.09
57;427-449;434;150.00-171.00;164.41;Unweaned
273;450-499;468;156.00-185.00;172.45
8;473;473;190.00;190.00;Fancy
98;460-494;491;156.00-170.00;158.01;Unweaned
448;500-549;528;147.00-176.00;161.46
55;526-548;542;141.00-161.00;153.67;Unweaned
2;525;525;171.50;171.50;ValueAdded
344;550-597;566;142.00-167.00;158.45
123;555-596;562;135.00-155.00;148.20;Unweaned
409;600-649;623;134.00-165.00;152.23
89;604-633;613;138.00-151.00;143.51;Unweaned
910;650-696;672;137.00-163.50;155.08
169;650-697;666;130.00-151.75;144.44;Unweaned
393;700-749;726;130.00-160.00;152.30
79;703-737;730;135.50-150.00;145.02;Unweaned
597;750-799;776;128.00-161.75;154.56
68;751-774;768;130.00-141.00;138.14;Unweaned
21;751;751;155.00;155.00;ValueAdded
570;802-849;824;121.00-159.00;154.59
2;827;827;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
320;850-898;868;128.00-157.75;152.48
161;903-947;918;143.00-153.75;147.41
15;954-962;956;136.00-140.00;139.19
21;1028;1028;141.00;141.00