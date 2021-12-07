Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 12/6/2021 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
11/29/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 18,000 10,817 16,925
Feeder Cattle: 18,000(100.0%) 10,817(100.0%) 16,925(100.0%)
*** Mid-Session ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers unevenly steady. Steer calves 2.00 - 4.00 higher. Heifer calves 2.00 - 5.00 lower. Demand moderate to good. Quality mostly attractive. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (61% Steers, 36% Heifers, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 50%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;256;256;215.00;215.00
58;324-347;337;218.00-228.00;225.40
45;368-399;392;200.00-224.00;213.21
142;406-444;427;205.00-226.00;218.80
8;419;419;200.00;200.00;Unweaned
146;459-490;469;188.00-203.00;192.45
88;504-531;517;186.00-198.50;192.86
377;556-599;581;158.00-172.00;161.77
44;556;556;186.50;186.50;ThinFleshed
273;600-648;629;160.00-166.00;162.74
255;659-699;684;159.00-176.00;164.51
198;703-743;723;159.00-178.50;166.36
66;750-791;772;157.00-168.50;163.42
232;804-823;810;159.00-175.00;169.46
35;818;818;175.25;175.25;Gaunt
122;867-878;876;156.00-166.00;157.70
63;861-886;873;169.50-170.00;169.74;Fancy
32;911-939;917;148.00-152.00;151.10
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;295;295;170.00;170.00
8;334;334;171.00;171.00
8;381;381;180.00;180.00
11;430;430;195.00;195.00
45;492-499;495;150.00-187.00;175.21
153;500-547;535;131.00-180.00;172.82
19;541;541;168.00;168.00;Unweaned
66;552-587;557;157.00-178.00;160.91
130;619-645;633;148.50-162.00;156.57
194;653-699;678;144.00-161.00;154.83
14;656;656;160.00;160.00;ValueAdded
114;705-745;717;140.00-158.00;151.83
50;763-776;770;142.50-158.50;149.47
17;763;763;145.00;145.00;ValueAdded
64;810-843;828;145.00-155.00;150.01
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;393;393;145.00;145.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
31;312-314;312;175.00-177.00;175.39
138;363-390;383;166.00-171.50;169.81
40;367-388;379;185.00;185.00;ThinFleshed
49;403-422;419;165.00-176.00;173.61
32;427;427;181.50;181.50;ThinFleshed
147;456-494;478;155.00-169.00;160.28
129;503-546;519;154.00-166.00;160.16
26;526;526;154.00;154.00;Unweaned
177;555-596;574;144.00-158.00;148.33
211;600-647;630;144.00-155.00;148.22
178;650-692;671;147.00-160.00;151.65
81;717-742;732;144.00-156.00;151.70
23;813-819;817;144.00-148.00;146.96
7;901;901;136.00;136.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;256;256;157.00;157.00
7;386;386;147.00;147.00
73;402-441;431;139.00-195.00;171.72
72;456-497;486;149.00-155.00;151.09
12;483;483;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
153;500-549;529;135.00-156.00;147.02
16;598;598;143.00;143.00
54;608-643;625;140.00-146.00;142.39
61;650-669;661;135.00-148.00;141.74
53;714-735;724;137.00-155.50;145.92
30;815;815;138.00;138.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;304;304;120.00;120.00
4;581;581;120.00;120.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;290;290;210.00;210.00
14;543;543;183.00;183.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
36;498;498;160.50;160.50
9;543;543;163.00;163.00
21;554-581;575;140.00-150.00;142.30
9;589;589;153.00;153.00;Unweaned
12;663;663;133.00;133.00
12;744;744;135.00;135.00
8;888;888;121.00;121.00