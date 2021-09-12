Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/5/2021 - 9/11/2021

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

8/30/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 14,358 26,638 10,537

Feeder Cattle: 13,100(91.2%) 24,403(91.6%) 9,441(89.6%)

Slaughter Cattle: 1,008(7.0%) 1,828(6.9%) 820(7.8%)

Replacement Cattle: 250(1.7%) 407(1.5%) 276(2.6%)

Special Note: For NASS: This week: 1,356 cows and bulls sold with 80 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,235 head sold with 73 percent going to packers; Last Year: 1,096 head sold with 75 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Numbers lightly tested as some sales closed(Oklahoma City, OKC West Cow sale, and Tulsa) for the Labor Day Holiday. Feeder steers and steer calves 3.00-5.00 lower. Feeder heifers unevenly steady. Heifer calves 3.00-6.00 lower. Demand moderate as cattle futures continued to decline much of the week. Slaughter cows sold mostly steady, except Breaker cows 2.00-3.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady. Packer demand moderate. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (58% Steers, 37% Heifers, 5% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (87% Cows, 13% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (90% Bred Cows, 10% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 65%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

29;300-345;324;189.00-227.00;205.98

38;350-398;376;179.00-196.00;186.29

6;353;353;215.00;215.00;ThinFleshed

6;384;384;177.00;177.00;Unweaned

94;400-445;425;175.00-195.00;183.81

5;407;407;175.00;175.00;Unweaned

137;453-498;471;167.00-182.00;173.59

6;463;463;182.50;182.50;ThinFleshed

30;466-474;472;172.00;172.00;Unweaned

274;501-548;519;154.00-173.00;164.31

22;535-545;541;155.00-172.50;162.08;Unweaned

214;550-597;577;146.00-170.00;160.42

3;563;563;147.00;147.00;Unweaned

254;600-648;621;145.00-167.00;158.85

26;610;610;169.00;169.00;ThinFleshed

67;606-631;617;144.00-153.50;148.59;Unweaned

277;650-698;675;145.00-165.00;158.52

21;662-667;663;143.00-146.00;143.57;Unweaned

113;700-745;716;139.00-155.00;150.16

58;708-718;712;143.50-154.00;147.44;Unweaned

531;750-797;773;139.00-157.00;153.09

515;800-848;825;128.00-155.50;151.43

127;867-892;884;121.00-156.85;155.68

682;902-949;919;140.75-155.00;148.18

1;995;995;110.00;110.00

8;1042;1042;142.50;142.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;333-347;339;161.00-192.00;180.50

16;370-390;378;165.00-182.00;176.90

66;410-443;427;138.00-179.00;172.43

46;448;448;168.00;168.00;Unweaned

82;463-499;489;132.00-167.00;160.50

5;463;463;139.00;139.00;Unweaned

51;506-538;519;140.00-168.00;151.82

71;550-598;565;132.00-151.00;143.15

122;600-648;625;131.50-155.00;141.77

71;660-696;684;125.00-158.00;147.07

16;683;683;147.00;147.00;Unweaned

332;702-747;725;126.00-155.00;148.88

60;778-794;780;137.00-149.50;147.80

423;800-841;820;130.00-148.50;145.13

60;834;834;154.25;154.25;ThinFleshed

208;864-887;875;135.00-148.00;143.74

78;964-981;976;135.00-137.00;136.39

4;1066;1066;126.00;126.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

15;315-347;336;160.00-185.00;171.06

37;350-398;382;146.00-192.50;162.94

29;400-445;419;149.00-182.00;166.58

29;450-495;473;141.00-176.00;160.55

17;500-545;524;133.00-157.00;147.09

4;550-580;563;137.00-151.00;145.02

9;605-635;627;130.00-146.00;135.57

22;628-644;640;136.00-138.00;137.46;Unweaned

45;655-689;686;111.00-149.00;145.86

13;650;650;126.00;126.00;Unweaned

8;705-740;724;115.00-139.00;128.35

12;763-780;767;119.00-142.00;133.80

24;820-824;824;111.00-125.00;124.42

60;868;868;130.00;130.00

22;918;918;135.50;135.50

1;1055;1055;101.00;101.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;360-378;371;121.00-155.00;135.92

2;400-420;410;120.00-129.00;124.61

1;485;485;125.00;125.00

4;538;538;124.00;124.00

6;626-645;632;121.00-127.00;124.96

1;685;685;111.00;111.00

1;750;750;121.00;121.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

49;300-345;316;147.00-172.00;159.65

13;329-331;330;150.00-158.00;154.32;Unweaned

107;350-395;373;145.00-163.00;151.64

10;365-375;373;145.00-148.00;147.41;Unweaned

122;400-449;429;136.00-160.00;147.89

31;411-432;419;139.00-150.00;143.23;Unweaned

241;450-499;473;140.00-158.00;149.08

48;456-493;470;132.00-149.00;139.72;Unweaned

201;500-549;522;133.00-156.00;145.00

5;523;523;144.00;144.00;Fleshy

35;510-535;529;138.00-149.00;143.23;Unweaned

216;550-596;581;132.00-158.50;148.94

48;557-573;571;131.00-150.00;141.39;Unweaned

272;603-649;634;132.00-158.75;151.35

57;600-642;620;128.00-144.00;138.58;Unweaned

230;650-695;663;126.00-156.50;150.09

5;680;680;143.00;143.00;Unweaned

502;700-743;723;130.00-155.25;151.37

3;723;723;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

110;764-795;773;110.00-144.80;142.35

103;814-831;819;138.00-146.50;144.06

41;861-886;865;135.00-142.25;140.98

9;909;909;119.00;119.00

39;962-975;968;114.00-133.00;126.81

16;1000-1049;1021;112.00-123.00;118.06

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;298;298;167.50;167.50

9;303-340;328;139.00-145.00;141.62

37;379-387;381;125.00-144.00;137.36

28;422-445;430;134.00-144.00;138.18

57;450-498;476;121.00-137.00;128.67

7;476;476;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

106;500-548;524;125.00-146.00;136.30

123;550-599;575;121.00-148.00;138.97

70;616-649;625;122.00-155.00;142.65

30;611-622;617;137.00-140.00;138.39;Unweaned

71;651-691;672;121.00-148.50;141.59

173;717-736;725;126.00-150.00;145.63

44;767-777;771;134.00-146.50;139.11

34;808-848;833;125.00-140.00;135.37

10;964;964;102.00;102.00

7;1052;1052;113.00;113.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

17;300-345;327;131.00-160.00;141.60

33;350-397;379;116.00-146.00;136.39

32;400-448;426;114.00-143.00;136.92

15;450-495;468;124.00-139.00;132.83

1;465;465;124.00;124.00;Gaunt

22;500-545;515;121.00-141.00;132.05

24;550-595;581;116.00-137.00;129.61

17;600-645;610;116.00-135.00;128.85

46;660-695;681;107.00-138.00;131.32

9;744;744;137.00;137.00

28;870-877;877;108.00-136.00;135.01

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

1;480;480;108.00;108.00

1;545;545;121.00;121.00

1;570;570;110.00;110.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;242;242;207.50;207.50

15;300-345;323;180.00-225.00;184.20

17;321-339;331;165.00-200.50;180.49;Unweaned

20;360-380;375;181.00-199.00;187.09

3;365;365;181.00;181.00;Unweaned

29;400-447;425;173.00-187.00;177.73

23;415-434;425;151.00-179.00;171.69;Unweaned

35;451-485;466;153.00-180.00;172.38

21;452-497;473;152.00-170.00;159.09;Unweaned

33;510-540;522;148.00-163.00;155.25

18;526-541;530;149.00-155.00;152.31;Unweaned

27;552-593;574;141.00-151.00;146.49

42;553-593;575;133.00-160.00;144.87;Unweaned

15;600-644;629;140.00-146.00;142.27

38;600-649;633;128.00-147.00;142.12;Unweaned

17;685-694;690;125.00-139.00;137.18

9;651-677;665;131.00-135.00;132.74;Unweaned

2;700;700;125.00;125.00

2;750-755;753;119.00-133.00;125.98

2;813;813;115.00;115.00

8;942-948;944;113.00-146.00;121.29

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

24;391;391;180.00;180.00

6;370;370;153.00;153.00;Unweaned

6;649;649;122.00;122.00

8;656-660;657;119.00-131.00;120.51

5;704;704;129.00;129.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

2;280-295;288;152.00-166.00;159.18

8;300-325;308;152.00-160.00;158.34

15;350-396;377;159.00-175.00;166.70

9;400-445;423;149.00-164.00;157.44

24;450-498;477;150.00-165.00;154.50

9;505-545;516;131.00-145.00;137.14

9;555-585;572;119.00-134.00;128.07

11;615-645;621;117.00-131.00;126.52

3;650-655;652;116.00-135.00;127.30

1;700;700;121.00;121.00