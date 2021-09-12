Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/5/2021 - 9/11/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
8/30/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 14,358 26,638 10,537
Feeder Cattle: 13,100(91.2%) 24,403(91.6%) 9,441(89.6%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,008(7.0%) 1,828(6.9%) 820(7.8%)
Replacement Cattle: 250(1.7%) 407(1.5%) 276(2.6%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 1,356 cows and bulls sold with 80 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,235 head sold with 73 percent going to packers; Last Year: 1,096 head sold with 75 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Numbers lightly tested as some sales closed(Oklahoma City, OKC West Cow sale, and Tulsa) for the Labor Day Holiday. Feeder steers and steer calves 3.00-5.00 lower. Feeder heifers unevenly steady. Heifer calves 3.00-6.00 lower. Demand moderate as cattle futures continued to decline much of the week. Slaughter cows sold mostly steady, except Breaker cows 2.00-3.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady. Packer demand moderate. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (58% Steers, 37% Heifers, 5% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (87% Cows, 13% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (90% Bred Cows, 10% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 65%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
29;300-345;324;189.00-227.00;205.98
38;350-398;376;179.00-196.00;186.29
6;353;353;215.00;215.00;ThinFleshed
6;384;384;177.00;177.00;Unweaned
94;400-445;425;175.00-195.00;183.81
5;407;407;175.00;175.00;Unweaned
137;453-498;471;167.00-182.00;173.59
6;463;463;182.50;182.50;ThinFleshed
30;466-474;472;172.00;172.00;Unweaned
274;501-548;519;154.00-173.00;164.31
22;535-545;541;155.00-172.50;162.08;Unweaned
214;550-597;577;146.00-170.00;160.42
3;563;563;147.00;147.00;Unweaned
254;600-648;621;145.00-167.00;158.85
26;610;610;169.00;169.00;ThinFleshed
67;606-631;617;144.00-153.50;148.59;Unweaned
277;650-698;675;145.00-165.00;158.52
21;662-667;663;143.00-146.00;143.57;Unweaned
113;700-745;716;139.00-155.00;150.16
58;708-718;712;143.50-154.00;147.44;Unweaned
531;750-797;773;139.00-157.00;153.09
515;800-848;825;128.00-155.50;151.43
127;867-892;884;121.00-156.85;155.68
682;902-949;919;140.75-155.00;148.18
1;995;995;110.00;110.00
8;1042;1042;142.50;142.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;333-347;339;161.00-192.00;180.50
16;370-390;378;165.00-182.00;176.90
66;410-443;427;138.00-179.00;172.43
46;448;448;168.00;168.00;Unweaned
82;463-499;489;132.00-167.00;160.50
5;463;463;139.00;139.00;Unweaned
51;506-538;519;140.00-168.00;151.82
71;550-598;565;132.00-151.00;143.15
122;600-648;625;131.50-155.00;141.77
71;660-696;684;125.00-158.00;147.07
16;683;683;147.00;147.00;Unweaned
332;702-747;725;126.00-155.00;148.88
60;778-794;780;137.00-149.50;147.80
423;800-841;820;130.00-148.50;145.13
60;834;834;154.25;154.25;ThinFleshed
208;864-887;875;135.00-148.00;143.74
78;964-981;976;135.00-137.00;136.39
4;1066;1066;126.00;126.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;315-347;336;160.00-185.00;171.06
37;350-398;382;146.00-192.50;162.94
29;400-445;419;149.00-182.00;166.58
29;450-495;473;141.00-176.00;160.55
17;500-545;524;133.00-157.00;147.09
4;550-580;563;137.00-151.00;145.02
9;605-635;627;130.00-146.00;135.57
22;628-644;640;136.00-138.00;137.46;Unweaned
45;655-689;686;111.00-149.00;145.86
13;650;650;126.00;126.00;Unweaned
8;705-740;724;115.00-139.00;128.35
12;763-780;767;119.00-142.00;133.80
24;820-824;824;111.00-125.00;124.42
60;868;868;130.00;130.00
22;918;918;135.50;135.50
1;1055;1055;101.00;101.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;360-378;371;121.00-155.00;135.92
2;400-420;410;120.00-129.00;124.61
1;485;485;125.00;125.00
4;538;538;124.00;124.00
6;626-645;632;121.00-127.00;124.96
1;685;685;111.00;111.00
1;750;750;121.00;121.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
49;300-345;316;147.00-172.00;159.65
13;329-331;330;150.00-158.00;154.32;Unweaned
107;350-395;373;145.00-163.00;151.64
10;365-375;373;145.00-148.00;147.41;Unweaned
122;400-449;429;136.00-160.00;147.89
31;411-432;419;139.00-150.00;143.23;Unweaned
241;450-499;473;140.00-158.00;149.08
48;456-493;470;132.00-149.00;139.72;Unweaned
201;500-549;522;133.00-156.00;145.00
5;523;523;144.00;144.00;Fleshy
35;510-535;529;138.00-149.00;143.23;Unweaned
216;550-596;581;132.00-158.50;148.94
48;557-573;571;131.00-150.00;141.39;Unweaned
272;603-649;634;132.00-158.75;151.35
57;600-642;620;128.00-144.00;138.58;Unweaned
230;650-695;663;126.00-156.50;150.09
5;680;680;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
502;700-743;723;130.00-155.25;151.37
3;723;723;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
110;764-795;773;110.00-144.80;142.35
103;814-831;819;138.00-146.50;144.06
41;861-886;865;135.00-142.25;140.98
9;909;909;119.00;119.00
39;962-975;968;114.00-133.00;126.81
16;1000-1049;1021;112.00-123.00;118.06
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;298;298;167.50;167.50
9;303-340;328;139.00-145.00;141.62
37;379-387;381;125.00-144.00;137.36
28;422-445;430;134.00-144.00;138.18
57;450-498;476;121.00-137.00;128.67
7;476;476;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
106;500-548;524;125.00-146.00;136.30
123;550-599;575;121.00-148.00;138.97
70;616-649;625;122.00-155.00;142.65
30;611-622;617;137.00-140.00;138.39;Unweaned
71;651-691;672;121.00-148.50;141.59
173;717-736;725;126.00-150.00;145.63
44;767-777;771;134.00-146.50;139.11
34;808-848;833;125.00-140.00;135.37
10;964;964;102.00;102.00
7;1052;1052;113.00;113.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;300-345;327;131.00-160.00;141.60
33;350-397;379;116.00-146.00;136.39
32;400-448;426;114.00-143.00;136.92
15;450-495;468;124.00-139.00;132.83
1;465;465;124.00;124.00;Gaunt
22;500-545;515;121.00-141.00;132.05
24;550-595;581;116.00-137.00;129.61
17;600-645;610;116.00-135.00;128.85
46;660-695;681;107.00-138.00;131.32
9;744;744;137.00;137.00
28;870-877;877;108.00-136.00;135.01
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
1;480;480;108.00;108.00
1;545;545;121.00;121.00
1;570;570;110.00;110.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;242;242;207.50;207.50
15;300-345;323;180.00-225.00;184.20
17;321-339;331;165.00-200.50;180.49;Unweaned
20;360-380;375;181.00-199.00;187.09
3;365;365;181.00;181.00;Unweaned
29;400-447;425;173.00-187.00;177.73
23;415-434;425;151.00-179.00;171.69;Unweaned
35;451-485;466;153.00-180.00;172.38
21;452-497;473;152.00-170.00;159.09;Unweaned
33;510-540;522;148.00-163.00;155.25
18;526-541;530;149.00-155.00;152.31;Unweaned
27;552-593;574;141.00-151.00;146.49
42;553-593;575;133.00-160.00;144.87;Unweaned
15;600-644;629;140.00-146.00;142.27
38;600-649;633;128.00-147.00;142.12;Unweaned
17;685-694;690;125.00-139.00;137.18
9;651-677;665;131.00-135.00;132.74;Unweaned
2;700;700;125.00;125.00
2;750-755;753;119.00-133.00;125.98
2;813;813;115.00;115.00
8;942-948;944;113.00-146.00;121.29
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
24;391;391;180.00;180.00
6;370;370;153.00;153.00;Unweaned
6;649;649;122.00;122.00
8;656-660;657;119.00-131.00;120.51
5;704;704;129.00;129.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;280-295;288;152.00-166.00;159.18
8;300-325;308;152.00-160.00;158.34
15;350-396;377;159.00-175.00;166.70
9;400-445;423;149.00-164.00;157.44
24;450-498;477;150.00-165.00;154.50
9;505-545;516;131.00-145.00;137.14
9;555-585;572;119.00-134.00;128.07
11;615-645;621;117.00-131.00;126.52
3;650-655;652;116.00-135.00;127.30
1;700;700;121.00;121.00