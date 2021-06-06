Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 5/30/2021 - 6/5/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
5/24/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 10,378 31,141 45,128
Feeder Cattle: 9,742(93.9%) 28,550(91.7%) 42,161(93.4%)
Slaughter Cattle: 382(3.7%) 1,979(6.4%) 2,158(4.8%)
Replacement Cattle: 254(2.4%) 612(2.0%) 809(1.8%
Special Note: For NASS: 636 cows and bulls sold with 64 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,591 with 77 percent going to packers; Last year: 3,048 with 71 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: This weeks weighted average consists of data from 4 feeder sales and 3 cow sales. Monday and some Tuesday auctions closed for the holiday. Other sales lightly tested due to the heavy rains that fell across the state earlier in the week. Feeder steers sold steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers mostly steady. Steer calves sold unevenly steady. Heifer calves steady to 3.00 lower. Demand good for feeder cattle and calves. Slaughter cows 3.00 higher, except Lean cows 3.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 4.00-5.00 higher. Packer demand moderate to good. Supply included: 94% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 41% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 4% Slaughter Cattle (78% Cows, 22% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (27% Stock Cows, 47% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 23% Cow-Calf Pairs, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 84%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;223;223;217.50;217.50
16;250-293;265;185.00-210.00;202.05
23;309-344;325;181.00-203.00;189.83
8;351-365;358;182.00-185.00;183.47
18;400-442;412;168.00-179.00;173.17
4;423;423;157.00;157.00;Unweaned
56;453-498;479;164.00-182.00;172.38
69;500-549;523;155.00-174.00;164.28
84;554-595;566;150.00-177.00;162.11
3;586;586;144.00;144.00;Unweaned
128;602-648;624;145.00-161.50;153.77
19;623-626;625;151.00-152.00;151.58;Unweaned
127;662-698;678;130.00-153.00;147.58
26;677;677;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
156;700-748;719;125.00-149.00;143.20
349;753-798;781;132.00-144.00;140.07
476;802-844;823;129.00-140.50;137.92
507;850-884;876;124.00-138.00;133.95
862;902-945;927;123.50-134.75;129.86
155;962-991;975;119.00-129.00;123.56
30;989;989;120.00;120.00;Fleshy
118;1003-1029;1015;118.00-126.25;123.15
72;1071-1092;1085;119.00-122.50;121.34
28;1130;1130;117.00;117.00
8;1184;1184;114.00;114.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;280;280;180.00;180.00
4;300-330;311;173.00-177.50;175.11
18;418-443;429;160.00-166.00;163.08
10;475-495;482;155.00-169.00;165.58
4;516;516;149.00;149.00
41;565-599;592;145.00-160.00;155.42
71;622-644;637;110.00-148.00;140.13
51;680-687;683;137.00-139.50;137.87
235;700-749;731;131.50-142.00;139.47
66;750-795;785;114.00-142.50;132.89
125;820-846;838;117.50-133.50;129.46
280;851-876;871;120.00-131.50;128.93
107;904-933;917;122.50-124.50;124.27
54;975-985;978;123.50-123.75;123.67
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;288;288;150.00;150.00
1;400;400;149.00;149.00
19;460-479;476;141.00-144.00;143.54
28;591-592;592;127.00-132.00;129.86
13;643;643;125.00;125.00
27;686;686;130.00;130.00
70;713;713;125.00;125.00
5;787;787;97.00;97.00
1;1045;1045;100.00;100.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;250-270;252;161.00-171.00;169.67
23;304-345;322;149.00-169.00;161.79
27;354-396;369;148.00-156.00;153.52
58;401-446;430;148.00-159.50;153.77
74;450-498;473;137.00-155.00;146.91
113;502-548;535;135.00-150.50;142.39
194;552-598;574;131.00-145.00;140.15
8;551;551;127.00;127.00;Unweaned
123;602-648;635;130.00-142.00;137.10
281;653-691;664;120.00-139.00;133.03
327;701-747;724;123.50-136.50;129.96
738;750-799;779;114.00-130.50;125.60
477;804-849;821;120.00-133.25;127.00
161;855-894;872;117.50-126.25;122.52
58;908-945;926;111.00-119.00;117.16
52;959-996;970;114.50-115.50;115.18
14;1004-1034;1017;94.00-115.00;105.85
14;1071;1071;108.50;108.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;270-275;273;154.00-156.00;155.34
7;310-333;326;141.00-155.00;149.72
11;355-379;368;140.00-155.00;148.42
16;418-448;431;135.00-147.00;139.65
7;414;414;130.00;130.00;Fleshy
40;461-497;481;132.00-140.50;136.81
15;531-547;540;116.00-145.00;136.96
129;560-599;581;114.00-142.50;132.50
161;603-633;629;122.00-133.00;128.92
70;656-691;680;120.00-134.00;124.14
34;720-748;735;120.50-125.50;122.54
9;770-774;773;107.00-117.00;114.79
20;805-836;819;119.00-121.00;119.92
7;965;965;110.00;110.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;523;523;106.00;106.00
2;735;735;90.00;90.00
8;856;856;102.00;102.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;282;282;183.00;183.00